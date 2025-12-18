Orlando Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon Discusses Core Repair After Pregnancy with a Tummy Tuck

Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, an Orlando plastic surgeon, explores how a tummy tuck can not only slim and tighten the abdomen, but also repair separated muscles.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diastasis recti, characterized as the separation of the abdominal muscles from the middle of the stomach, is a common and normal part of pregnancy as the connective tissue in the abdomen stretches to accommodate fetal development. While this tissue can tighten on its own in the weeks or months following childbirth, a separation that remains for 12 months or longer after having a child is less likely to resolve naturally. For women contending with the issues typically associated with diastasis recti — which can include back pain, stress incontinence, indigestion, or hernia — board-certified plastic surgeon Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACS reveals that repair of musculature and the abdominal wall can be central components of tummy tuck surgery.While frequently performed for aesthetic purposes, the nature of a tummy tuck can yield functional and physiological improvements as well. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani states abdominoplasty is designed to bring the separated abdominal muscles back together using sutures, which not only helps cosmetically improve a protruding belly but also helps repair and strengthen the core. The result is generally a firmer, smoother abdominal contour with improvements in back pain, posture, and other issues related to weakened internal musculature.Despite patients’ best efforts in dieting and exercise, working out usually cannot correct muscle separation when the connective tissues have stretched beyond their ability to heal on their own. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani highlights how a tummy tuck with core repair can offer a long-lasting solution to diastasis recti by addressing both the internal muscle structure and the external appearance.Whether performed on its own or incorporated into a Mommy Makeover , Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani encourages patients to consult with a highly trained board-certified plastic surgeon who understands both the aesthetic and functional components of a tummy tuck. As more women seek to reclaim their comfort, strength, and confidence post-pregnancy, treatment of diastasis recti has become an increasingly valued component of the tummy tuck procedure.About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACSDr. Jon Paul Trevisani is an Orlando aesthetic plastic surgeon offering the full range of face, breast, and body procedures at his Maitland practice. An active member of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society (formerly ASAPS), among other professional organizations, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is also board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Throughout his career, he has received extensive recognitions and was named among the “Premier Plastic Surgeons of Central and West Coast Florida” by Allure, Self, and Glamour, among other media outlets. In addition to his role as Medical Director and lead plastic surgeon at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is also an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jptrev.com/news-room/orlando-aesthetic-plastic-surgeon-discusses-core-repair-after-pregnancy-with-a-tummy-tuck/ ###The Aesthetic Surgery Centre413 Lake Howell Rd.Maitland, FL 32751(407) 677-8999Rosemont Media

