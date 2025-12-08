President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns heinous murder of Madlanga Commission witness

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Marius van der Merwe, a Brakpan-based security industry member and former Ekhurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department official who recently testified before the Madlanga Commission.

Mr Van der Merwe was shot multiple times in full view of his family outside their Brakpan home on Friday evening, 5 December 2025.

The President extends his deep condolences to the family of Mr Van der Merwe and wishes them strength for their recovery from a deadly trauma.

President Ramaphosa said: “While our law enforcement agencies establish the circumstances leading to this heinous act, I am appalled and saddened by this attack on a former public servant who recently served the cause of justice and integrity by testifying at the Madlanga Commission.”

President Ramaphosa established the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, better known as the Madlanga Commission, in July 2025.

President Ramaphosa said: “My thoughts are with the deeply traumatised family who came under attack last night.

“They faced death in circumstances that suggest Van der Merwe's brave testimony angered elements in our society who want to undermine the rule of law and set back the quest for truth and consequences in the fight against corruption.

“Amid this trauma we must remain resolute to end corruption and bring to justice those who have done wrong and are plotting to do more.

“As government, we will redouble our efforts to protect whistleblowers, including witnesses before the Madlanga Commission and the Commission itself, as they serve the nation with bravery in the face of criminal threats.”

President Ramaphosa urges law enforcement agencies to undertake a thorough investigation and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice.

