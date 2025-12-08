North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings for 2025 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill and North West Adjustments Appropriation Bill, 8 Dec

On Monday, 8 December 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will be conducting public hearings on the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill [B 28 – 2025] and the North West Adjustments Appropriation Bill, 2025 at Moshana Community Hall in Ramotshere Local Municipality near Lehurutshe; Banquet Hall in Potchefstroom in JB Marks Local Municipality; Moretele Municipality Hall in Moretele Local Municipality and Pudumong Community Hall in Greater Taung Local Municipality 10h00.

Division of Revenue Amendment Bill [B 28 – 2025] seeks to amend the Division of Revenue Act, 2025, in accordance with the Money Bills and Related Matters Act, 2009; and to provide for matters connected therewith. North West Adjustments Appropriation Bill, 2025 seeks to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2025/26 financial year, and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings. Members of the public who are unable to attend the public hearing can join through Microsoft Teams virtual platform through clicking on the QR code on the advert of the public hearing shared in all media platforms (including NWPL Facebook Page).

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

