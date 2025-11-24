FEDCON Continues its WOSB Market Research with Profound Results

Visit FederalGovernment.info for more information on FEDCON's services. Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful launch of the first phase of its WOSB Market Research Plan, FEDCON began speaking directly to WOSB-certified companies to get their input.FEDCON’s current effort is designed to capture the qualitative data often missing from quantitative contract reports. Specifically, the organization is asking WOSB companies two critical questions:What does it take to succeed? This explores winning strategies related to teaming, specialized certifications (beyond WOSB), pricing, proactive market research, and navigating the complex procurement officer landscape.What help do you actually need? This targets specific resource gaps, such as need for streamlined software solutions for compliance tracking, access to non-traditional funding avenues, or specialized mentorship tailored to complex contract vehicles (like GWACs or IDIQs).By consolidating and analyzing these unique success stories and pointed resource requests, FEDCON will ensure its next series of publicly released solutions are perfectly aligned with the real-time needs of the WOSB community.Sustaining Momentum for the 5% GoalThis continuation of proprietary market research is a direct investment in helping the federal government close the gap on its mandated 5% contracting goal for women-owned firms. The final, anonymized results will be publicly shared in the third quarter of 2026, creating an open-source playbook for both aspiring and established WOSB firms.Gloria Glaubman, the Founder of GMG Consulting LLC had this to say:“Woman-owned small businesses are playing an increasingly vital role across the federal landscape, especially in cybersecurity, emerging technology, and mission-driven professional services. In FY24, WOSBs earned $26.64 billion in federal contracts, a $1.15 billion increase over FY23. While this represents 3.44% of total awards, still shy of the 5% statutory goal, the trajectory is encouraging.What truly sets WOSBs apart is their ability to move quickly, adapt to shifting mission needs, and bring specialized insight to complex challenges. It’s no coincidence that 54% of WOSB awards are in Professional Services and IT, where innovation, agility, and trusted execution matter most. There’s evident progress, substantial impact, and meaningful room to grow, and WOSB firms are ready to meet the moment.”All WOSB-certified businesses are urged to research FEDCON's offerings at FederalGovernment.info

