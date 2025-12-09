International Polo Tour® & Hotels & Resorts at Sea® Set World Record With First Foot Polo Match in Antarctica

Photo Courtesy of the International Polo Tour®

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Polo Tour has returned home after hosting an unprecedented, over‑the‑top expedition to the most remote continent on Earth. What began as a glamorous, luxury travel polo showcase in Argentina became a once‑in‑a‑lifetime adventure in Antarctica, culminating in a world‑record first: the first ever foot polo match on the Antarctic continent.This historic voyage was hosted by IPT in partnership with Hotels & Resorts at SeaLuxury Cruises, bringing together elite celebrity athletes, adventurers, and luxury travelers on the ultra‑luxury Scenic Discovery Yacht. The journey launched at the legendary Puesto Viejo fields outside Buenos Aires with a flagship grass match: Hotels at Sea Polo Team vs. Scenic Luxury Cruises / Resorts at Sea Polo Team, closing in an 8–5 scoreline that electrified guests and set a fierce tone for what was to come.Tareq Salahi, Founder of IPT, Chairman of Hotels at Seaand Resorts at Sea™, and the match’s top scorer with six goals, said, “We crafted this expedition to fuse the finest elements of polo with the ultimate, last‑frontier adventure. From Argentina’s lush fields to the ice‑bound expanses of Antarctica, every moment needed to be breathtaking, historic, and beyond anything the world had seen before, including an outdoor concert on the heli-pad, another world's first in Antarctica!”After the Argentine showcase, guests embarked on the ultra‑luxury yacht to reach the untouched continent. Along the way, they participated in expert briefings with geologists, historians, ornithologists, marine biologists and glaciologists, transforming the journey from mere travel into a multidimensional expedition.Antarctica is legendary for its severity and mystery; even acclaimed explorers have faced extremes and life‑threatening conditions to make their mark on the continent according to National Geographic experts participating. Yet this IPT Hotels at Sea voyage went further- not just to explore, but to play.“We have all heard the stories about Antarctica and its unpredictable climate. To stand on that continent is incredible,” Salahi added. “But to play foot polo there, to set a world first, is something only a tiny fraction of humanity will ever achieve.”Facing the Scenic Cruises/Resorts at Sea team, IPT’s Hotels at Sea Polo Team delivered the first‑ever foot polo match in Antarctica, finishing in a tie that honored both teams’ daring and sportsmanship. It marked an achievement so rare that fewer than a sliver of 0.000000000001% of humanity will ever participate in such a feat.The expedition wasn’t simply about a game. It was a series of extraordinary, cinematic moments that few could imagine compressing into a single voyage:- Helicopter overflights of Antarctica’s stark, awe‑inspiring landscapes.- Submarine dives into the frigid Southern Ocean, revealing an underwater world as alien as it is beautiful.- Hot‑tub moments on deck with Cuban cigars in designated areas, luxury and audacity interwoven even in the icy and dangerous expanse.These experiences underscore IPT & Hotels at Sea’s mission: to bring world‑class, globe-spanning travel adventures that blur the line between sports, luxury, science, and legend.The IPT team is already charting the next chapters of elite adventure, including Four Seasons Yacht set for August 23, 2026 (a new pinnacle in yachting luxury, where IPT will host future voyages and signature events with polo), the IPT Thailand Adventure in 2027 following next year’s September partnership, and an Amazon Expedition in 2028, an epic rainforest journey into one of the most vital, mysterious regions on Earth, continuing the tradition of pioneering, storied travel.About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tourunites the global polo community through world‑class international matches that honor sport, culture and charity. Across the U.S. and around the world, IPT blends luxury brands, tourism, and government relations to create platforms for diplomacy, philanthropic impact, and unforgettable experiences.Learn more: www.internationalpolotour.com About Hotels & Resorts at SeaHotels & Resorts at Seacurates the world’s most extraordinary travel adventures, combining luxury hospitality with elite sports, culture, and exploration. From Antarctica to the Amazon and beyond, the brand crafts journeys designed to maximize once‑in‑a‑lifetime moments for discerning travelers and partners.Learn more: www.HotelsatSea.com Acknowledgements & SponsorsIPT extends its heartfelt appreciation to the partners and sponsors whose support made this historic expedition possible:Singha Thai Beer, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Douglas Elliman, Out East Eyewear, Old Town Crier, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Unbridle Your Brand™, Makani, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, and Oasis WineryFor sponsorship inquiries: amazzone@transmediagroup.com | +1 (561) 908‑1683

