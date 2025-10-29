IPT Sunset Polo™ Invitational Moves to Morven Park Sept. 19, 2026 – Honoring America’s 250th & Thailand

Powerhouse evening to spotlight philanthropy, international friendship, and innovation in support of We Will Survive Cancer

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A celebrated Virginia tradition is galloping into a new era. The International Polo Tour (IPT) announced today that its annual Sunset Polo™ International World Cup Invitational, the prestigious charity match benefiting longtime partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) , will debut at the award-winning Morven Park International Equestrian Center on September 19, 2026.The move brings the storied event closer to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, setting the stage for expanded audiences, elevated hospitality, and amplified philanthropic impact as the nation commemorates America’s 250th Anniversary.“We are incredibly excited to host next year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ Invitational at Morven Park, an iconic venue in the heart of Virginia’s equestrian landscape,” said Tareq Salahi, Founder and Team Captain of the International Polo Tour. “This transition brings us closer to Northern Virginia and D.C. communities, creating new opportunities to raise awareness and support for We Will Survive Cancer’s vital mission.”For more than a decade, IPT Sunset Polo™ has welcomed thousands of spectators, blending world-class sport, entertainment, and philanthropy. Past editions have featured top international players and sports luminaries including NFL legend Tim Johnson and NFL star Josh Norman (also an ABC’s Dancing with the Stars finalist). Proceeds directly benefit WWSC, which provides emotional and financial support to families battling cancer—covering childcare, transportation, counseling, and household assistance.Breaking with tradition, the 2026 edition will move later into September to avoid holiday conflicts and extend the excitement of the fall polo season. Morven Park’s larger grounds and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities will enable increased attendance, expanded sponsor activations, and a premier VIP guest experience with Valet parking and Thailand cuisine, shows & culture being honored.“2026’s IPT Sunset Polo™ will be our grandest celebration yet,” added Salahi. “Guests will be immersed in polo’s powerful cultural legacy while surrounded by the beauty of Morven Park. It will be an unforgettable night of sport, style, and giving—while proudly celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary.”The 2026 event will also celebrate Thailand, following productive collaborations with the Royal Thai Embassy and His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Suriya Chindawongse. The evening will feature a symbolic “Thumbs Up for Unity” moment honoring international friendship and cultural exchange. Returning favorites will include NFL Alumni partners and the second annual International Polo TourCrypto Cup™, powered by FAIM.WORLD, underscoring IPT’s commitment to innovation through blockchain and Web3 philanthropy.The official kick-off to the 2026 polo season will take place at IPT’s headquarters in Wellington, Florida, on January 30, 2026. Members of the media are invited to attend by RSVPing with TransMedia Group Sports PR.To Learn More:International Polo TourWe Will Survive Cancer: www.wewillsurvivecancer.org About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) unites the global polo community through world-class matches celebrating sport, culture, and charity. With events spanning the U.S. and abroad, IPT integrates luxury brands, tourism, and diplomacy to strengthen international ties and advance meaningful causes.Acknowledgements & SponsorsIPT extends heartfelt thanks to its sponsors and partners, including: Singha Thai Beer, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Douglas Elliman, Out East Eyewear, Old Town Crier, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Unbridle Your Brand™, Makani, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, and Oasis WineryFor Sponsorship Inquiries:Adrienne Mazzone – amazzone@transmediagroup.com | (561) 908-1683About We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC):We Will Survive Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to assisting families financially and emotionally impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Through donations of funds, services, and goods, WWSC provides essential support—childcare, counseling, transportation, and household aid—so families can focus on healing and hope.

