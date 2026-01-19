President’s Circle — A Distinction for Visionary Leaders

Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta Inducted as a Founding Member of the President’s Circle of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square is pleased to highlight Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, who was inducted as a Founding Member of the President’s Circle, the organization’s highest and most selective membership tier. A global thought leader in marketing, communication strategy, and executive coaching, Dr. Dasguupta joins a distinguished founding group of professionals recognized for exceptional leadership, impact, and vision.

The President’s Circle, rooted in historic Harvard Square, is a VIP membership offered in addition to the standard Leaders Excellence membership. Reserved for outstanding individuals across business and academia, the President’s Circle provides premium recognition, presidential access, and a powerful network of elite professionals committed to shaping the future of leadership.

“We are proud to recognize Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta as a Founding Member of the President’s Circle,” said Dan Hoeyer, Founder & President of Leaders Excellence. “His lifelong dedication to leadership development, brand transformation, and executive growth perfectly embodies the caliber of excellence we celebrate.”

As part of his admission to this prestigious membership, Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta provided the following background, which is highlighted in this press release.

Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta is an award-winning marketing and communications strategist, keynote speaker, and certified executive coach with over 25 years of experience leading brand strategy, digital transformation, and leadership development. Currently serving as the Chief Experience Officer at Garage Collective, a leading advertising agency, Dr. Dasguupta has previously held leadership roles at renowned organizations such as GENPACT, The Times of India, India Today Group, Yahoo, SHEROES, and DDB Mudra.

A TEDx speaker and Professional Certified Coach (ICF-accredited and pursuing PCC credentials), he specializes in transformational leadership, strategic communication, and executive presence. His coaching approach helps senior leaders unlock their potential through self-awareness and purpose-driven frameworks.

Dr. Dasguupta frequently delivers lectures and executive sessions at top-tier institutions, including IIT Delhi, IIM Ranchi, ISB Mohali, and University of Delhi, and serves as a jury member for prestigious industry awards such as the Stevie Awards and MMA SMARTIES. He regularly contributes thought leadership to global platforms like CMSWire, CEO Worldwide, Businessworld, BW Marketing World, Reputation Today, and is featured in multiple interviews and podcasts worldwide. He is an empaneled speaker at Indian Speaker Bureau.

Among his recent honors are the Bharat Leadership Excellence Award, Golden Aim Award, Digital Kaizen Leader Award, and a cover story in the Passion Vista Circle of Excellence Collector’s Edition. He was also named a Youth Icon by the Dr. Abdul Kalam Azad Inspiration Award 2024.

“I am grateful to be inducted into this distinguished global forum,” said Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta. “I am always in pursuit of giving back to the societies.”

About the President’s Circle:

The President’s Circle of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square is the organization’s highest membership tier — a premium add-on to the standard membership, reserved for accomplished executives, scholars, and professionals shaping the future of leadership and innovation. Members receive direct presidential access, exclusive invitations to high-level virtual sessions, monthly leadership insights, early access to select programs, and VIP credentialing, including a personalized certificate and LinkedIn badge. Rooted in Harvard Square and supported by faculty from top business schools, the President’s Circle offers global recognition among the world’s visionary leaders.

To view our President’s Select Members, visit: https://LeadersExcellence.com/presidents-select-members

About Leaders Excellence:

Located in Harvard Square, Leaders Excellence provides premier online leadership development programs and an exclusive leadership network for executives and academics. Since 2014, the organization has empowered over 10,000 leaders worldwide. With membership curated by invitation or qualification, Leaders Excellence stands at the forefront of leadership development, fostering global leadership and professional growth. Members gain access to exclusive online events, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge insights from the world’s foremost business thinkers.

For more information about Leaders Excellence, visit: https://LeadersExcellence.com

Membership to the Exclusive President’s Circle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.