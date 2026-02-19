Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square Launches AI Leadership Elective in Mini-MBA

New AI Change and Adoption course equips leaders to drive AI transformation, overcome resistance, and create lasting impact.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square announces the launch of a new elective, AI Change and Adoption, now part of the Harvard Square Mini-MBA℠.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, success depends less on the technology itself and more on the leadership guiding its adoption. This new elective addresses the growing need for professionals to move beyond understanding AI tools and develop the capabilities required to lead the human, cultural, and organizational dimensions of AI-driven transformation.

The elective delivers a focused and practical approach to AI leadership, equipping participants with proven frameworks, communication strategies, and change tools to overcome resistance, build alignment, and successfully drive AI adoption across their organizations.

Rather than focusing solely on technical deployment, the elective emphasizes behavioral adoption and organizational alignment. Participants learn how to communicate vision, address uncertainty, and implement AI initiatives in ways that create measurable and lasting impact.

“AI is not just a technology shift — it is a leadership shift,” says Dan Hoeyer, Founder and President of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square. “Organizations don’t fail at AI because the tools don’t work; they fail because people are uncertain or resistant. With this elective, we focus on the human side of AI transformation. Our goal is to help professionals become not just AI users, but AI transformation leaders.”

The Harvard Square Mini-MBA℠ is a 100% online, self-paced, MBA-level leadership and management program created for working professionals. With an average monthly commitment of 10–15 hours, the program delivers academic rigor combined with practical executive insight, allowing participants to strengthen leadership capabilities while maintaining professional and personal balance.

The addition of AI Change and Adoption reinforces the program’s commitment to preparing modern leaders for a business environment where technological advancement and human leadership must work hand in hand.

About Leaders Excellence:

Leaders Excellence, based in Harvard Square, MA, is a globally recognized provider of online executive education programs. Dedicated to academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning, Leaders Excellence equips professionals with the tools and insights needed to advance their careers and leadership ambitions. As a proud member of AACSB International, the organization aligns with the highest standards of business education worldwide. Additionally, its membership in the Harvard Square Business Association further strengthens its connection to the Harvard community at Harvard Square.

For more information about Leaders Excellence, visit https://LeadersExcellence.com.

For more information about the program, visit https://LeadersExcellence.com/Mini-MBA.

