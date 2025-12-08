NAFISCO Announces New Brand Identity & Strategic Transformation to Strengthen Fire Protection Leadership in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Fire Safety Company NAFISCO ), a long-established provider of fire protection and life safety solutions in Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity and a company-wide transformation program. The initiative reflects NAFISCO’s renewed ambition to elevate engineering capability, enhance operational performance, and strengthen its position as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted fire protection partners.The updated brand introduces a modern, technical, and confident identity that aligns with NAFISCO’s growing role in protecting industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, commercial assets, aviation, healthcare, and megaprojects across the Kingdom.“This rebranding marks a major milestone in NAFISCO’s evolution,” said Frank Woelfer, Chief Executive Officer. “Our new identity reflects our aspiration to become a trusted leader in fire protection — known for engineering excellence, reliable execution, and a deep commitment to safeguarding lives and communities.”Transformation Powered by Engineering and ReliabilityAlongside the rebrand, NAFISCO is implementing a transformation roadmap focused on:• Enhancing engineering accuracy, design capability, and technical standards.• Improving project delivery, service responsiveness, and overall customer experience.• Strengthening internal culture with an emphasis on safety, accountability, teamwork, and continuous learning.• Implementing operational discipline and performance tracking through a Balanced Scorecard framework.These strategic initiatives aim to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery across all projects and maintenance activities, reinforcing NAFISCO’s promise of trusted fire protection.“Our customers rely on us to protect the assets that matter most,” Woelfer added. “Our transformation program is designed to ensure we meet that responsibility with precision, reliability, and the highest level of technical expertise.”Supporting National Growth and Vision 2030As Saudi Arabia accelerates infrastructure development under Vision 2030, the demand for advanced fire protection solutions continues to grow. NAFISCO’s renewed identity and strategic focus position the company to support national priorities and contribute to a safer, more resilient built environment.“NAFISCO has a proud history, but our future will be defined by the standards we set today,” said Woelfer. “This transformation signals our long-term commitment to advancing fire protection in the Kingdom.”About NAFISCOEstablished in 1985, NAFISCO provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and equipment supply services for fire protection and life safety systems across Saudi Arabia. Jointly owned by TAJ Holding Group and Jeem Investment Holding, the company serves mission-critical sectors including oil and gas, industrial, aviation, healthcare, real estate, and infrastructure.

