TAJ Holding Group Appoints Eng. Zeyad Saleh El-Yahya as Chief Executive Officer of TAM Group Aviation Services

TAJ Holding Group

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Zeyad Saleh El-Yahya as Chief Executive Officer of TAM Group Aviation effective immediately.Eng. El-Yahya is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished Saudi aerospace and defense engineering executives, with over 28 years of leadership experience across aircraft operations, maintenance, logistics, engineering, fleet modernization, and defense industrialization. He is among the pioneers of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in the Kingdom and is deeply specialized in technology transfer, Saudi industrial localization, and government-industry collaboration.Throughout his distinguished career, Eng. El-Yahya has held several high-impact positions including Board Member of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), General Manager for Licensing, Regulations & Compliance at the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Vice President at Middle East Propulsion Company, Aviation Projects Director at the Ministry of Interior, and various high level positions as an officer in the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF). He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of Saudi Arabia’s national aviation and defense programs in line with Vision 2030, leading key modernization projects, local manufacturing initiatives, and complex international partnerships.“We are delighted to welcome Eng. Zeyad Saleh El-Yahya to the TAJ Holding family as CEO of TAM Group Aviation Services,” said Eng. Omar Henaidy, Founder & Chairman of TAJ Holding Group. “His unparalleled expertise in aerospace engineering, defense industrialization, and government partnerships will accelerate TAM Group Aviation Services’ mission to become a national leader in advanced aviation solutions and defense technology transfer. Eng. El-Yahya’s appointment marks a strategic milestone for TAJ Holding as we continue to empower Saudi talent, expand our industrial footprint in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of a resilient, self-reliant defense sector.”Eng. El-Yahya holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering has completed executive programs at the University of Oxford and Harvard University, in addition to numerous specialized courses and training. He is fluent in Arabic and English and is known for his exceptional leadership, communication, and cross-cultural management skills that have enabled him to build motivated, high-performance teams across multiple organizations.“I am honored to join TAM Group Aviation Services at this pivotal stage of growth,” said Eng. Zeyad Saleh El-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of TAM Group Aviation Services. “The company has an extraordinary foundation of innovation and integrity, and I am excited to work with our teams and partners to drive industrial localization, strengthen Saudi capabilities in aviation and defense, and create sustainable value for our stakeholders and the Kingdom. Together with TAJ Holding Group Founder and Chairman Omar Henaidy, our Board, and the exceptional TAM team, we will drive operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth positioning TAM Group Aviation Services at the forefront of regional aviation.”About TAM Group Aviation ServicesTAM Group Aviation Services is a specialized aviation and defense services within it are several specialized aerospace companies under the TAJ Holding Group, dedicated to delivering high-impact solutions in aerospace engineering, maintenance, fleet modernization, unmanned systems, and industrial localization. Through strategic partnerships and advanced capabilities, the company supports Vision 2030 by enabling technology transfer, national workforce development, and local manufacturing across the defense and aerospace value chain.About TAJ Holding GroupTAJ Holding Group is a diversified Saudi conglomerate headquartered in Riyadh, investing across key sectors including infrastructure, aviation, food & beverage, industrial services, technology, and sustainability. Guided by the vision of its Founder & Chairman, Eng. Omar Henaidy, the Group is committed to building resilient, world-class companies that advance Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda and foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and national talent development.

