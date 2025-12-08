Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market to Reach $206,885.20 Million by 2030 Globally, at 12.4% CAGR

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An In-depth Analysis of the Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market , 2021-2030As per Allied Market Research report, the women health and beauty supplements market is projected to reach $206,885.20 million by 2030. It was valued at $57,280.90 million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.A supplement provides essential nutrients such as multivitamins, minerals, enzymes, fiber, and probiotics, which help fill the gaps in nutrient intake and overcome deficiencies to help improve the overall health of women. Major health and beauty supplements for women include vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, iron, calcium, biotin, collagen, probiotics to support gut health, and herbal supplements to balance hormones and reduce stress. These supplements help boost immunity, improve skin & bone health, promote hair growth, reduce wrinkles, strengthen nails, regulate mood, and improve overall wellness.Request Sample of the Report on Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market 2030 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10448 Rise in health awareness and health consciousness among women is the major driving factor of the women health and beauty supplements market. Rise in prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies and various disorders among women is expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, changes in lifestyle causing issues such as increase in stress levels, poor or inadequate sleep patterns, and less exposure to sun are pushing women to consume supplements to increase their overall health and holistic wellness.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat would be forecast period in the women health and beauty supplements market report?Which is the base year calculated in the market report?What are the driving factors for the growth of the women health and beauty supplements market?Which are the top companies that hold the market share in the report?Developments in Women Health and Beauty SupplementsSupplements are being developed for specific issues such as hormonal balance, menopausal support for menstruation, perimenopause, and menopausal support, pre- and post-natal care, and beauty supplements that target specific areas such as hair, skin, or nail health.Personalization is being introduced in women and beauty health supplements to provide customized supplements using AI-driven algorithms on the basis of hormonal status, life stages, or other specific needs of women.There has been a rise in focus on holistic wellness including mind, body, and beauty. Innovations in ingredients such as botanical extracts, probiotics, and targeted vitamins and mineral supplements for specific needs in women along with new formats such as gummies, liquids, shots, or on-the-go formats are also being researched by key market players.List of Key playersBayer AGGarden of Life (Nestle)Herbalife International of America Inc.GNC Holdings Inc.Pharmavite LLCPfizer Inc.Suntory Holdings LimitedSwisse Wellness Pty. Ltd.Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.The Nature’s Bounty Co.Regional InsightsRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region due to a large consumer base and patient pool. In addition, a rise in GDP and initiatives by the government are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. It is projected to witness high growth owing to the rise in prevalence of diseases, surge in number of sports professionals, and increase in health risks that can be controlled by ingesting health and beauty supplements.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10448 ConclusionWomen health and beauty supplements help provide the necessary nutrients to help treat numerous health conditions in women. In addition, remarkable advancements in technology are projected to be opportunistic for market growth in the coming years. Allied Market Research published a report on women health and beauty supplements market, which also offers a detailed view on drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help understand the market dynamics. The report also focuses on key areas of investments and studies the competitive scenario of the industry through Porter's five forces analysis. 