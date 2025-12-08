Global Data Center Power Market Growing to $24 Bn by 2031 on Steady 8% CAGR

Rising demand for reliable, efficient power solutions drives growth in the global data center power market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Data Center Power Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product (UPS, PDU, Busway, Others), by End Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global data center power market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.The global data center power market is witnessing rapid growth due to the exponential increase in data traffic, cloud computing adoption, and the proliferation of digital services. Organizations are investing in advanced power solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations, improve energy efficiency, and reduce operational costs.Technological advancements in UPS systems, power distribution units, and energy-efficient cooling solutions are fueling market expansion. The rising adoption of hyperscale data centers, edge computing, and AI-driven data analytics is further amplifying the need for robust and scalable power infrastructure.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
• 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: The surge in cloud-based services, digital transformation initiatives, and expansion of e-commerce platforms are driving demand for reliable data center power solutions.
• 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀: Increasing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and operational costs has led to adoption of energy-efficient UPS systems and renewable energy integration.
• 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Innovations such as modular UPS, intelligent power monitoring, and AI-enabled power management systems are enhancing operational efficiency.
• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀: High initial investment costs and complexity in integrating advanced power solutions pose challenges for small and medium-sized data center operators.
• 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:Growing adoption of edge computing, micro data centers, and smart cities presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion globally.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄
The data center power market is segmented by product type, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), and backup generators, and by end-user such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and government & defense, with UPS systems accounting for the largest share due to their critical role in ensuring continuous operations.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
North America dominates the market owing to the presence of leading data center operators, advanced technological infrastructure, and high adoption of cloud services. The U.S., in particular, leads in data center power deployment driven by hyperscale and colocation data centers.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rapid digitalization, increased internet penetration, and government initiatives supporting data center infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant investments in data center power solutions to support cloud, AI, and 5G deployments.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
The key players that operate in the data center power market report include Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix, ZincFive, Inc., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Eaton. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global data center power industry trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global data center power industry trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆
• By product, the UPS sub-segment will have a significant market share during the forecast period.
• Based on end-user the global data center power market analysis is divided into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.
• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the most and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.
• An in-depth study of the global data center power market forecast is provided in the report.

