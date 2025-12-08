Global Connected Mining Market Set to Reach $32.63 Bn by 2031 on 13.3% CAGR Growth

Connected mining enhances productivity, safety, and automation using IoT, AI, and real-time data technologies across mining operations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Connected Mining Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SME's), by Mining Type (Surface, Underground), by Application (Exploration, Processing and Refining, Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global connected mining market was valued at USD 9.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.The connected mining market is transforming traditional mining operations by integrating digital technologies such as IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, cloud platforms, advanced communication networks, and autonomous equipment. These technologies enable mining companies to optimize productivity, strengthen workforce safety, and reduce operational downtime through real-time monitoring and automation.Growing demand for resource optimization, rising adoption of predictive maintenance, and increasing investments in digital transformation by major mining companies are accelerating market growth. Connected mining solutions provide end-to-end visibility across exploration, drilling, blasting, hauling, and mineral processing, making mining operations more intelligent, sustainable, and cost-efficient.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16984 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬A key driver of the connected mining market is the rising need to improve operational efficiency and reduce equipment failures. IoT-enabled asset tracking and predictive analytics help mining operators prevent costly breakdowns and maximize asset utilization.Another major driver is the increasing focus on worker safety across mining sites. Wearables, environmental sensors, and automated alert systems reduce accidents, ensure compliance, and mitigate hazardous situations. These safety-driven technologies are becoming mandatory in many countries.Advancements in communication technologies, such as private LTE and 5G networks, are further influencing market growth. High-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity allow seamless data transfer between equipment, control rooms, and cloud platforms, enhancing real-time decision-making.Cost concerns and cybersecurity risks act as challenges in adopting connected mining solutions. High deployment costs in remote locations, integration complexities, and risks of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure often slow adoption among small and mid-sized mining companies.Despite these challenges, increasing investments in automation, sustainability, and ESG compliance create strong growth opportunities. Governments and industry players are promoting digitally-enabled mining to improve transparency, reduce emissions, and achieve long-term operational resilience.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16984 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The connected mining market is segmented by components (solutions and services), mining types (surface and underground), and applications such as asset tracking, predictive maintenance, drilling and blasting optimization, fleet management, and safety monitoring. Solutions like fleet analytics, autonomous haulage, and smart ventilation systems dominate due to strong demand for automation, while services, including consulting, integration, and maintenance, are growing rapidly with rising digital adoption.Based on mining type, the surface mining segment held the largest share of the Connected Mining Market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Surface mining companies are increasingly leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to minimize capital risk and enhance production efficiency. These technologies enable faster and more accurate data analysis, helping companies optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate production rates. Consequently, the growing adoption of AI and machine learning in surface mining is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the market.On the other hand, the underground mining segment is projected to register the highest growth in the coming years. Rising demand for minerals such as iron, gold, copper, coal, lead, aluminum, and silver—driven by steady economic growth in both developed and developing nations—is fueling the need for underground mining operations. Additionally, the expansion of urbanization and industrialization has led to increased energy consumption, further driving the adoption of connected mining solutions in underground operations and supporting overall market growth.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the connected mining market due to strong technology adoption, high investments from major mining companies, and the presence of advanced communication infrastructure. The U.S. and Canada are early adopters of autonomous haulage systems, smart sensors, and IoT-based safety solutions, driving regional dominance.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing mining activities in China, India, Australia, and Indonesia. Government initiatives toward digital mining, rising commodity demand, and large-scale expansion of surface and underground mining operations are accelerating connected mining deployment across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16984 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the connected mining market, include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, Trimble, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the connected mining industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the solution segment dominated the Connected Mining market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the connected mining market in 2021; However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.• Depending on organizational size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.• Depending on mining type, the surface segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the underground segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.• On the basis of application, the exploration segment dominated the connected mining market in 2021; However, the processing & refining segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.• Region-wise, the connected mining market was dominated by North America in 2021. • Region-wise, the connected mining market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

