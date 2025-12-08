‘cell happy co COSMOS Organic Set’ & ‘Red Ginseng Facial Washing Powder’ Emerge as Leading K-Beauty Favorites in Europe

cell happy co COSMOS Organic Certificate cell happy co COSMOS Organic Shampoo, Body Wash, and Body Lotion Set cell happy co COSMOS Organic 3-Piece Set cell happy co Red Ginseng Facial Washing Powder cell happy co COSMOS Organic Body Wash+Lavender Face & Body Lotion

SOUTH KOREA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As K-beauty continues to gain global attention, many Korean cosmetics companies have yet to fully enter the organic and natural skincare segment. In this landscape, cell happy co is rapidly strengthening its position in Europe by meeting the strict COSMOS Organic standard, which requires more than 95 percent plant-derived organic ingredients. The brand’s portfolio, including the naturally formulated ‘cell happy co Red Ginseng Facial Washing Powder’, is further accelerating its recognition in the market.Originating in Korea, cell happy co is a premium organic and functional cosmetics brand built on a philosophy that prioritizes both environmental sustainability and consumer well-being. The brand is currently distributed through department stores, duty-free shops, and other upscale retail channels in Korea, while its presence in Europe continues to expand as consumer interest grows.One of the most popular products among European customers is the ‘cell happy co COSMOS Organic Set’, which includes a shampoo, body wash, and body lotion. Designed to provide full-body care with naturally derived ingredients, the set meets the official European COSMOS Organic certification requirements. With only a limited number of Korean brands having successfully obtained this certification, cell happy co has distinguished itself through rigorous quality standards and credibility within the global organic skincare market.The COSMOS Organic label is granted exclusively to products that meet strict criteria in areas such as raw materials, manufacturing processes, sustainability practices, and packaging. This certification serves as an assurance of the brand’s commitment to clean formulation and high-quality ingredients.Another flagship product, the ‘cell happy co Red Ginseng Facial Washing Powder’, has received a non-irritation certification from the Korean Cosmetic Clinical Support Center, making it suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Papaya-derived enzymes gently yet effectively remove dead skin cells, sebum, fine dust, and makeup residue. Its mildly acidic formula helps maintain the skin’s moisture and oil balance, providing comfort for even the most delicate skin types. The product also contains 10 percent edible-grade red ginseng, whose natural saponins help refine skin tone and texture. A patented granule processing method, applied to all ingredients except red ginseng powder, minimizes dusting and clumping, offering a smooth and user-friendly cleansing experience that resonates well with European consumers.The combination of natural ingredients, scientific formulation, and traditional Korean components has become a key driver of cell happy co’s growing competitiveness. In particular, the cell happy co Red Ginseng Facial Washing Powder is recognized by European consumers as a unique blend of nature, science, and Korean heritage, steadily expanding its loyal customer base.As of 2025, the brand’s export markets continue to grow, spanning Vietnam, Dubai, Hungary, Bulgaria, Japan, the United States, Mongolia, and Malaysia, as well as Austria and Denmark. A company representative noted, “The fusion of traditional Korean ingredients with European-level organic standards has been essential in earning consumer trust across Europe. We will continue striving toward sustainable beauty and aim to lead the next wave of global K-beauty.”For more information about cell happy co, please visit:

