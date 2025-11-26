cell happy co, a Leading K-Beauty Brand, Gains Attention in Europe with Three COSMOS Organic-Certified Products
CELLHAPPYCO strengthens consumer trust in Europe as global demand for organic and functional K-beauty continues to rise
With its strict quality standards and transparent manufacturing philosophy, CELLHAPPYCO has steadily broadened its global presence, successfully exporting to Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other key markets.
Among its product lineup, the brand’s three COSMOS Organic-certified products have received particularly strong attention from European consumers:
• cell happy co Scalp & Hair Care Shampoo
• cell happy co Lavender Body Wash
• cell happy co Lavender Face & Body Lotion
All three products are certified under COSMOS Organic, one of the world’s most rigorous organic certification standards. Meeting its requirements—which include ingredient purity, environmental sustainability, and ethical production—remains challenging for many global brands. CELLHAPPYCO’s successful certification reflects a high level of international credibility and demonstrates the brand’s uncompromising commitment to safety and quality.
These certified formulations, combined with excellent product performance, continue to fuel the brand’s rising popularity in Europe. As demand for clean and organic K-beauty grows worldwide, CELLHAPPYCO is increasingly recognized as a brand that truly embodies safety, organic authenticity, and functional effectiveness.
In 2025, the company further strengthened its global presence by participating in the 2025 Korea Brand Expo in Paris and the 2025 Korea Brand Expo in Vienna. Through these exhibitions, CELLHAPPYCO secured additional partnerships with overseas buyers, reinforcing its market expansion in Europe and elevating the brand’s visibility among global stakeholders.
A CELLHAPPYCO representative said, “European consumers value ingredient safety and certified quality. Our three COSMOS Organic-certified products clearly reflect our philosophy and dedication to high standards. We will continue establishing CELLHAPPYCO as a trustworthy K-beauty brand in the global market.”
For more information about CELLHAPPYCO, please visit:
• Buy Korea ― cell happy co store
• Xbeauty Collaboration
• Jejuskin Collaboration
CHA HYEYOUNG
CELLHAPPYCO
email us here
MAEIL Business Newspaper TV Appearance
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.