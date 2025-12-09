Allye Energy secures largest order to date as MAX500 launch expands energy storage range to four systems

Allye Energy MAX500 Allye Energy MAX500 on Construction Site Allye Energy MAX500 Supports Solar Allye Energy: complete range Allye Energy MAX500 deployed to a construction site

Five MAX500 units ordered through Vital Power Group for use in construction, systems featuring integrated DC fast charging capability worth in excess of £1m

The launch of the MAX500 completes our product line-up, giving us four distinct systems addressing everything from power for film and TV production to grid-scale resilience and optimisation.” — Alistair McNeil, COO of Allye Energy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

> MAX500 (500kWh, 420kW) completes Allye's product portfolio spanning 300kWh to 1.5MWh systems

> First system in Allye's range with DC fast recharging enables mobile-to-mobile charging and rapid field deployment

> Contract marks first major success under Allye's three-year distribution agreement with Vital Group

> Allye exemplifies the circular economy by repurposing second-use EV battery packs into robust battery energy storage systems.

Allye Energy the clean-tech company transforming mobile battery energy storage, has secured its largest purchase order to date: five MAX500 battery energy storage systems for deployment in the construction industry to address grid constraints.

The MAX500 systems (500kWh, 420kW each) will charge zero-emission construction equipment and vehicles, addressing critical infrastructure challenges where grid constraints and site logistics make traditional fixed charging impractical. The contract represents the first major commercial success under Allye's recently announced three-year distribution agreement with Vital Group.

Construction sites typically face severe grid constraints, whilst heavy equipment such as excavators cannot be economically transported to distant charging points without eliminating productivity benefits. Allye's mobile battery systems bring charging infrastructure directly to equipment, maintaining uptime whilst eliminating diesel generator emissions.

Alistair McNeil, COO of Allye Energy, commented: "This order marks a watershed moment for Allye Energy. The launch of the MAX500 completes our product line-up, giving us four distinct systems addressing everything from power for film and TV production to grid-scale resilience and optimisation. The MAX500 solves one of construction electrification's most challenging problems: keeping heavy equipment charged and productive across sprawling sites. Our mobile battery systems bring charging infrastructure to the equipment, maintaining productivity whilst eliminating emissions."

Josh Wright, CEO of Vital Power Group, commented: "At Vital Power Group, we’re committed to investing in new technologies that provide our customers with reliable, flexible, and sustainable power solutions. The MAX500 systems from Allye represent an exciting step forward, offering mobile, zero-emission energy storage that helps construction sites overcome grid constraints whilst maintaining operational uptime. We’re looking forward to receiving these systems, marking a significant milestone in our partnership with Allye. Once deployed on our customers’ sites, the units will be fully supported by our comprehensive maintenance packages, which includes service level agreements as short as 4-hours, and 24/7/365 emergency support, ensuring maximum reliability and peace of mind."

Complete product portfolio addresses diverse market sectors

With the addition of the MAX500, Allye Energy now offers four battery energy storage systems covering the full spectrum of customer requirements:

MAX300 (~300kWh, 280kW): Fully mobile, trailer-mounted system weighing under 3.5 tonnes with minimal ADR requirements. Suitable for construction sites, film and TV production, events, and temporary power applications.

MAX500 (~500kWh, 420kW): Optimal balance of capacity, power, and mobility for construction applications, featuring integrated DC fast recharging capability.

MAX1000 (~1MWh, 840kW): High-capacity system for grid-tied EV charging hubs, manufacturing facilities, and construction sites requiring sustained high-power delivery.

MAX1500 (~1.5MWh, 1.25MW): Flagship 'drop and go' system deployable in under two minutes using a hook loader. Suitable for on-grid and off-grid applications including data centres, ports, and industrial electrification.

DC fast recharging transforms operational flexibility

The MAX500 is the first system in Allye's range to feature DC fast recharging, enabling rapid replenishment from 20-80% state of charge in approximately one hour. This capability transforms mobile battery energy storage by enabling systems to recharge from any public DC fast charger or, critically for large-scale projects, to recharge each other in the field.

Jonathan Carrier, Founder & CEO at Allye Energy, commented: "The DC fast recharging capability we've developed for the MAX500 represents a fundamental advancement in mobile battery energy storage technology. By enabling our systems to rapidly recharge from DC sources - whether public infrastructure or other battery units - we've created a dynamic energy ecosystem that adapts to the complex logistics of large construction sites. This capability will be rolled out across our entire MAX range, transforming how mobile battery energy storage can be deployed and operated."

The DC fast recharging capability will be progressively rolled out across Allye's entire MAX range, including the mobile MAX300. This advancement enables systems to function within dynamic energy networks rather than as isolated power sources, creating unprecedented deployment flexibility for applications from construction sites to events, remote operations, and emergency response.

Strategic deployment for zero-emission construction

For complex infrastructure projects, Allye Energy's mobile battery systems address the dual challenge of providing distributed, high-power charging that moves with the work. The deployment will distribute charging capability across construction sites, bringing power to equipment rather than equipment to power. This approach maintains equipment uptime, eliminates diesel generator emissions, and provides flexibility for dynamic construction environments where work constantly shifts.

The systems incorporate all advanced features of Allye's established MAX range: smart connectivity, AI-driven load management, sophisticated power control, and grid-forming capabilities that enable seamless synchronisation with the grid and other power sources.

ENDS

