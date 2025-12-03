Commercial Fuel Solutions launches Winter Fuel Grade awareness campaign to prevent cold weather operational disruptions

Commercial Fuel Solutions' Winter Fuel Campaign Commercial Fuel Solutions' Winter Fuel Campaign 2 Commercial Fuel Solutions' Winter Fuel Campaign 3

Proactive measures transport operators can take ahead of winter to avoid costly breakdowns caused by summer grade fuel in cold weather conditions.

Operators who received fuel deliveries in early Dec & have lower consumption rates need to act immediately to protect their operations. Once wax crystals form, it's too late for preventative measures” — Robin Futcher, Snr Hydrogen Tech & Renewable Solutions Advisor at CFS

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Fuel Solutions a leading provider of fuel management solutions for commercial, agricultural, and construction sectors is urging fleet operators with on-site fuel storage facilities to take proactive measures ahead of winter to avoid costly breakdowns and operational disruptions caused by summer grade fuel in cold weather conditions.

When temperatures drop below 5°C, summer grade diesel fuel becomes vulnerable to waxing, a phenomenon where micro crystals of wax form in the fuel and clog filters, leading to vehicle breakdowns and fuel dispenser failures. The key metric operators need to understand is the Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP) value, which indicates the lowest temperature at which fuel will flow through a filter.

While public forecourts typically have high fuel turnover and receive winter grade fuel well before cold weather arrives, fleet operators with on-site storage tanks face a unique challenge that puts them at significant risk.

The supply chain time lag problem

The responsibility for switching fuel grades occurs upstream at terminals and refineries, not at the distributor or forecourt level. However, this creates a critical timing issue for operators with lower fuel consumption rates.

"Consider a fleet operator with a 20,000-litre storage tank who uses only 7,000 litres per month," explains Robin Futcher, Senior Hydrogen Technologies and Renewable Solutions Advisor at Commercial Fuel Solutions. "If they receive a delivery in early November, just before the 15th November grade change date, that summer grade fuel could take two weeks to reach their site, then remain in storage and use throughout January and February when subzero temperatures are most likely."

Industries at risk

Whilst this issue affects all sectors, it is particularly prevalent in agriculture, construction, and transport operations with private fuel storage. The problem stems primarily from non-hydrotreated bio content in modern diesel (FAME), which is more susceptible to wax crystal formation in cold conditions.

The consequences

Operators using summer grade fuel in winter conditions may experience vehicle and machinery breakdowns, often not covered by warranty. Fuel dispensers may suffer from slow operation or complete failure, forcing reliance on public filling stations and disrupting daily operations. Increased maintenance costs due to more frequent fuel filter replacements and significant operational downtime are also common consequences of this preventable issue.

Prevention is key

Commercial Fuel Solutions recommends operators take two critical preventative measures. First, anti-waxing additives should be applied before the first frost, as they cannot reverse wax crystal formation once it has occurred. Second, operators should maintain adequate filter stocks to ensure operational continuity by having replacement filters readily available when needed.

Many operators are increasingly adopting HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for its superior winter performance, as the fuel's composition resists wax formation even in low temperatures. HVO, available from parent company New Era Energy, delivers up to 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional diesel, while simultaneously cutting nitrogen oxide emissions and particulate matter. Its full compatibility with existing diesel equipment makes it an ideal drop-in solution requiring no infrastructure modifications.

"We're in the critical window right now," continued Robin. "Operators who received fuel deliveries in early November and have lower consumption rates need to act immediately to protect their operations. Once wax crystals form, it's too late for preventative measures."

The company is offering consultation services to help operators assess their fuel storage timelines and implement appropriate protective measures for the winter season.

ENDS

About Commercial Fuel Solutions

Commercial Fuel Solutions is a leading provider of fuel management solutions for commercial, agricultural, and construction sectors across the UK. The company specializes in fuel quality, storage systems, and operational efficiency for businesses with on-site fuel storage facilities.

For more information, visit: https://commercialfuelsolutions.co.uk

Technical note

The fuel grade switch typically occurs on 15th November annually. Summer grade fuel can begin experiencing waxing issues at temperatures as high as 5°C, with problems becoming most prevalent at -5°C and below.

CFPP (Cold Filter Plugging Point) is the temperature at which a fuel will no longer flow through a standardized filtration device. The 15th November date represents the typical industry-standard changeover point from summer to winter grade fuel. Anti-waxing additives must be applied proactively and cannot remediate existing wax crystal formation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.