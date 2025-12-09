HITC and Evolution Data Centres Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Develop Large-Scale Data Centres in Vietnam

Representatives of both parties at the closing ceremony for the strategic investment agreement

HANOI, VIETNAM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HITC and Evolution Data Centres Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Develop Large-Scale Data Centres in VietnamJoint venture will deliver critical sustainable infrastructure, including a new large-scale facility in Ho Chi Minh City, to meet Vietnam's exponential demand growth for digital infrastructure.HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HITC) and Evolution Data Centres (Evolution) today announced that they have established a joint venture to develop large-scale, AI and hyperscale data centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.This partnership will deliver critical sustainable digital infrastructure to support Vietnam’s rapid digital transformation and growing demand for cloud and AI services with the fastest-growing digital economy in Southeast Asia.By combining Evolution’s international expertise in hyperscale data centre development with HITC’s strong local presence and telecommunications infrastructure capability, the joint venture will deliver reliable, high-performance, and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. The collaboration will also leverage Vietnam’s renewable energy resources to create environmentally-responsible facilities.The joint venture is initially focused on two flagship projects designed to meet diverse customer needs and set new benchmarks in sustainable digital infrastructure across Vietnam:1. EcoDC Data Centre (Hanoi): An expansion of HITC's existing facility in the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the first data centre in Vietnam to receive Uptime Tier III certification for both design and construction.2. Ho Chi Minh City Development: A new, large-scale hyperscale data centre to meet the surging hyperscale and AI demand in southern Vietnam.Mr. Darren Webb, CEO of Evolution Data Centres, said: “Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital markets. We are delighted to partner with HITC to deliver world-class, sustainable data centres that support this dynamic economy. Through this market entry, Evolution will be one of the first international data centre operators active in Vietnam, and the only one with projects in both major economic hubs, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This North-to-South strategy ensures we can support customer demand as it scales nationwide.”Mr. Nguyễn Hoàng Dương, Vice Chairman of HITC, said: “With this joint venture, HITC Telecom becomes one of the first telecom infrastructure companies in Vietnam to welcome an international strategic investor in the data centre sector. Partnering with Evolution Data Centres is a strategic step by HITC in strengthening our infrastructure capabilities and expand our data center ecosystem in Vietnam. With Evolution’s international expertise and HITC’s strong local infrastructure and market knowledge, we believe this joint venture will establish a new benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure development in Vietnam.”About Evolution Data CentresEvolution Data Centres is a next-generation data centre platform focused on Southeast Asia. The company develops, owns, and operates high-performance digital infrastructure with a core focus on sustainability, scalability, and local market integration. Evolution is expanding in high-growth markets such as Thailand, the Philippines, and now Vietnam. Evolution is committed to working alongside local partners to build a digital infrastructure foundation that is modern, efficient, and sustainable.Website: https://evolutiondatacentres.com About HITC TelecommunicationHITC (hitc.vn) is a member of HTC Telecom Group, operating in the telecommunications and information technology sector in Vietnam. With a development strategy focused on sustainability and customer-centricity, HITC continuously invests in expanding its infrastructure and enhancing technological capabilities to deliver high-quality telecom services that meet the needs of businesses and organizations.HITC’s core business areas include data centers, transmission services, cloud computing, and comprehensive digitalization solutions. With a wide-reaching infrastructure network spanning both domestic and international routes, along with a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers, HITC is a pioneer in building Vietnam’s digital infrastructure.Its EcoDC data centre (ecodc.vn) located in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park is the first data center in Vietnam to receive Uptime Tier III certification in both design and construction. EcoDC is built as a sustainable data centre, applying modern energy-saving technologies to minimize environmental impact and optimize operational efficiency.AdvisorsIndex Partners acted as financial adviser to HITC. Baker Mckenzie acted as legal adviser to Evolution, and Venture North Law acted as legal adviser to HITC.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

