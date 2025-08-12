Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder in joint partnership with Warburg Pincus

We are absolutely delighted to welcome Zero Two as a strategic investor. Their support marks a major milestone for Evolution Data Centres” — Darren Webb, CEO

SINGAPORE, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Data Centres ("Evolution"), a leading sustainable data centre platform in Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic investment by Zero Two , a digital infrastructure development and investment platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Zero Two’s investment in Evolution will provide long-term growth capital aimed at accelerating the deployment of hyperscale-ready data centres across key Southeast Asian markets. It also represents Zero Two’s first investment in Southeast Asia since its launch in 2022. Under the terms of the transaction, Zero Two will assume a co-controlling position alongside Warburg Pincus , establishing a strong institutional partnership to support Evolution’s continued growth.This marks a significant milestone in Evolution’s growth journey, following Warburg Pincus’s initial investment in 2022 through a joint venture to develop and scale sustainable hyperscale data centres in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing markets. Since Warburg Pincus’s initial investment, Evolution has significantly expanded its portfolio across Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, all of which will be powered by renewable energy via Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with leading renewable energy providers.Darren Webb, CEO and Co-Founder of Evolution Data Centres, commented:“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Zero Two as a strategic investor. Their support marks a major milestone for Evolution Data Centres and will significantly accelerate our mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. Together with our investors and partners, we’re powering the next phase of digital transformation in the region.”Ahmed Al Hameli, CEO of Zero Two, added:“We are excited to partner with Evolution and Warburg Pincus to support the expansion of digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. Evolution’s strong market positioning and leading execution capabilities make it a compelling fit for Zero Two’s long-term capital deployment strategy. Together, we aim to accelerate the scale up of energy-efficient hyperscale data centres that meet the region’s rapidly growing cloud and AI demands.”Andrew Fitzpatrick, Principal at Warburg Pincus, said:“We are excited to welcome Zero Two into our partnership with Evolution. We see a high growth trajectory in modern data centre capacity at scale across Southeast Asia’s significantly underserved markets, where cloud and AI demand is rising rapidly. With strong execution capabilities and the backing of leading investors and trusted local partners, Evolution is uniquely positioned as an early mover and leading sustainable data centre platform in the region. We are pleased to have found a well-aligned and strategic partner in Zero Two to embark on this journey with us.”-END-About Evolution Data CentresEvolution is a next-generation data centre platform focused on Southeast Asia. The company develops, owns, and operates high-performance digital infrastructure with a core focus on sustainability, scalability, and local market integration. www.evolutiondatacentres.com About Zero TwoZero Two, part of ADQ, is a digital infrastructure development and investment platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Since its formation in 2022, Zero Two has deployed over 550 MW of gross data center capacity in Abu Dhabi. As part of its growth strategy, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure globally, to support the UAE’s long-term digital and economic ambitions.For more information, visit: www.zero-two.ae About Warburg PincusWarburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of private equity global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $86 billion in assets under management, and more than 220 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.Warburg Pincus began investing in Asia real estate in 2005. Today, it has become one of the largest and most successful investors in the region, with nearly $10 billion invested in around 60 real estate platforms and ventures across Asia Pacific. The firm also has a strong track record of investing in and building digital infrastructure platforms across Asia and was named “Data Center Investor of the Year in Asia” by PERE.For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.