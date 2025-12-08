Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,051 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drug and Neg. Op.

CASE#: 25B1009811

TROOPER:Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: December 7th, 2025 at approximately 1832 hours 

LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont 

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Jesse S. Sawyer                                                                                

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On December 7th, 2025, at approximately 1832 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Missing Link Rd, in the Town of Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Jesse S. Sawyer (29) of Bellows Falls, VT. While speaking with Sawyer, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Sawyer was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Sawyer was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division on February 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 17th, 2026 at 0830 hours               

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drug and Neg. Op.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more