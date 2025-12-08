Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drug and Neg. Op.

CASE#: 25B1009811 TROOPER: Andrew Kelly-Jacobs STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: December 7th, 2025 at approximately 1832 hours LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Jesse S. Sawyer AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 7th, 2025, at approximately 1832 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Missing Link Rd, in the Town of Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Jesse S. Sawyer (29) of Bellows Falls, VT. While speaking with Sawyer, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Sawyer was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Sawyer was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division on February 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: February 17th, 2026 at 0830 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney, Vermont 05346 Tel: (802) 722-4600 Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov



