Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drug and Neg. Op.
CASE#: 25B1009811
TROOPER: Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: December 7th, 2025 at approximately 1832 hours
LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jesse S. Sawyer
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 7th, 2025, at approximately 1832 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Missing Link Rd, in the Town of Springfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Jesse S. Sawyer (29) of Bellows Falls, VT. While speaking with Sawyer, he demonstrated signs of impairment. Through investigation, Sawyer was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Sawyer was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division on February 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 17th, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
