Taction Software Expands HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare App Development Across Telemedicine, Physiotherapy, Radiology & SaaS

Radiology App Development Services Physiotherapy App Development firm in US HIPAA SaaS App Development firm in US

Delivering secure, scalable, and interoperable digital health platforms for telemedicine, physiotherapy, radiology and HIPAA SaaS applications across major U.S.

We’re helping healthcare organizations modernize care with secure, compliant, and scalable digital solutions built for the future of patient engagement.” — Arinder Singh Suri, CEO, Taction Software

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taction Software, a U.S.-based leader in custom healthcare IT solutions, today announced a major expansion of its HIPAA-compliant application development capabilities. The company is strengthening its services across Physiotherapy App Development, Telemedicine App Development, Radiology App Development, and HIPAA SaaS App Development, addressing the growing nationwide demand for secure and scalable digital health platforms.Healthcare Providers Accelerate Digital TransformationHospitals, clinics, imaging centers, and digital health startups continue to adopt remote care, AI-enabled diagnostics, and compliance-driven cloud platforms. In response, Taction Software’s expanded portfolio is designed to support organizations seeking modern applications that streamline workflows, reduce operational overhead, and improve patient outcomes—all while maintaining strict HIPAA, HITECH, HL7, and FHIR compliance requirements.Specialized Expertise Across Four High-Demand Healthcare SegmentsPhysiotherapy App DevelopmentTaction Software develops physiotherapy applications that support remote assessments, digital exercise programs, real-time progress tracking, and clinic management workflows. These solutions help physiotherapy centers and MSK care providers deliver personalized rehabilitation experiences with secure data handling and patient-friendly interfaces.Telemedicine App DevelopmentThe company's telemedicine platforms enable virtual consultations, e-prescriptions, remote triage, and integrated care coordination. Built with interoperability at the core, these applications connect seamlessly with EMR/EHR systems using FHIR, HL7, and Mirth Connect, supporting providers operating hybrid or fully virtual care models.Radiology App DevelopmentTaction Software builds radiology IT solutions featuring DICOM-based image viewing, cloud-enabled PACS workflows, AI-supported reporting tools, and secure PHI exchange. These applications help radiologists and imaging groups improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and streamline communication across distributed teams.HIPAA SaaS App DevelopmentFor enterprise digital health products, payers, labs, and care networks, Taction delivers HIPAA-compliant SaaS platforms with audit logging, encryption, PHI governance, multi-tenancy, role-based access, and automated compliance reporting. These platforms are designed for long-term scalability and rapid product deployment without compromising security.Leadership Perspective“Healthcare organizations are navigating a period of rapid digital evolution, and they need technology partners who understand both innovation and compliance,” said Arinder Singh, CEO of Taction Software. “Our expanded capabilities are aimed at helping providers, diagnostic centers, physiotherapy networks, and digital health innovators build applications that are secure, interoperable, and ready for the future of care delivery.”Proven Track Record in Healthcare TechnologyWith over 20 years of healthcare IT experience, Taction Software has supported digital transformation initiatives across major U.S. markets including Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, and others. The team’s expertise spans mobile healthcare apps, Mirth Connect interfaces, HL7/FHIR interoperability, EMR/EHR integrations, radiology workflows, and HIPAA-compliant cloud solutions.Availability & ContactHealthcare organizations, hospitals, and digital health innovators seeking secure, scalable healthcare application development can learn more.About Taction SoftwareTaction Software is a U.S.-based custom healthcare software development company specializing in HIPAA-compliant mobile apps, physiotherapy platforms, radiology IT systems, telemedicine solutions, and enterprise SaaS products. With deep expertise in Mirth Connect, HL7, FHIR, EMR/EHR integration, cloud engineering, and compliance-driven development, Taction empowers healthcare providers to build secure, efficient, and future-ready digital systems.Media ContactName: Arinder SinghTitle: Chief Executive Officer, Taction SoftwareCompany: Taction SoftwarePhone: +1 307-459-0850Website: https://www.tactionsoft.com

Things to Consider When Building a Healthcare App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.