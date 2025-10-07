Taction Software Reinforces Its Position as a Trusted Custom Software Development Outsourcing Partner for U.S Businesses
Taction Software strengthens its global presence as a trusted custom software development outsourcing partner for U.S. enterprises.
Driving Digital Transformation for U.S. Enterprises
As businesses across the United States accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need for outsourcing partners who combine technical excellence with data security and compliance expertise has never been greater.
Taction Software offers end-to-end software development outsourcing — from concept and UI/UX design to cloud deployment and ongoing support — ensuring U.S. clients benefit from faster project turnaround, seamless collaboration, and reduced operational costs.
“At Taction Software, we don’t just outsource development — we co-create value,” said Arinder Singh Suri, CEO of Taction Software. “Our India-based engineering hubs work closely with our U.S. consulting teams to deliver solutions that are not only innovative but also HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2 compliant, ensuring complete data protection and reliability for our clients.”
A Global Model Rooted in Quality and Trust
With state-of-the-art development centers in India, Taction Software leverages a hybrid outsourcing model that integrates onshore strategy with offshore execution.
This model enables businesses to access top-tier software talent, industry-specific expertise, and agile delivery frameworks — while maintaining U.S.-level compliance standards.
The company’s growing portfolio includes solutions across:
Custom Healthcare Software Development
Enterprise Web and Mobile Applications
AI and Data-Driven Business Platforms
Cloud Integration & Modernization
CRM and ERP System Development
Commitment to Compliance, Security, and Scalability
Taction Software’s reputation as a trusted outsourcing partner stems from its emphasis on regulatory compliance and information security. The company’s teams follow strict quality benchmarks, including secure SDLC practices, multi-layer data encryption, and regular compliance audits for clients in healthcare, fintech, logistics, and enterprise technology.
By combining U.S.-based project governance with India’s skilled technical workforce, Taction Software ensures every client engagement is efficient, transparent, and outcome-driven.
About Taction Software
Taction Software is a U.S.-based custom software development company specializing in secure, scalable, and HIPAA-compliant digital solutions. With over two decades of expertise and hundreds of successful deployments worldwide, Taction empowers enterprises with tailored software, mobile apps, CRM platforms, and healthcare IT systems.
Through its development centers in India, the company delivers cost-effective outsourcing services that uphold the highest standards of quality, compliance, and innovation.
