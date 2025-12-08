GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT RESPONDS TO SUNDAY SAMOA OBSERVER. [8th December 2025.]

Letter to the Editor

RE-Gagged: Leaked media Rules emerge Front Page Story

Your front page article headlined “Gagged: Leaked media rules emerge” published on the Sunday Samoa Observer dated 7th December requires clarification and correction.

The draft government media protocol is being designed to help the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Executive Officers to better address issues and inquiries raised by the media. It is intended to enhance government’s media engagement and information dissemination to the general public.

The draft protocol under no circumstance attempts to gag the media as implied by your provoking and misleading headline. This is blown out of context, and needs to be corrected.

The media is free to request for exclusive interviews with the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers outside of weekly press conferences. The opportunity to ask questions at government’s weekly press conferences hosted by the Prime Minister remains open as per standing policy.

In the draft media protocol there is a proposed condition for media questions to be submitted 24-hours prior to press conferences. This allows the host to prepare responses on whole of government issues and on questions specific to a relevant sector, to ensure the details are available and ready before hosting a press conference. This is a crucial component of government’s efforts to releasing factual information.

Perhaps the article’s author has never attended a government hosted press conference and has little experience with time line available to reporters, and fairness that should be afforded to government leaders to respond to media questions.

That is why we impress and encourage the media fraternity to request for exclusive interviews and not to solely rely on press conferences. If granted, the Press Secretariat will record these interviews for archival purposes, an assurance for fair and factual reporting.

From past experiences, some media outlets that were afforded exclusive interviews took advantage of such privilege to suit their ulterior motives, resulting in articles loaded with misconstrued and unsubstantiated claims.

The Journalist Association of Samoa (JAWS) was consulted on this protocol and the draft was sent to them for comments last month. The JAWS plays an important role in leading the work of the media in Samoa. Its role in bringing together the media family and in enhancing interface with government is equally crucial. The draft protocol gives the opportunity to JAWS to help with the coordination of local media working together with government’s press secretariat.

The documents is in draft form to date.

Ma le fa’aaloalo tele

Government Press Secretariat.

Copied: Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt

: Prime Minister of Samoa

: Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo

: CEO – Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

