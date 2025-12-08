CENTRAL BANK OF SAMOA WARNS PUBLIC OF RISING SCAMS. 8th December 2025.

[PRESS RELEASE, Central Bank of Samoa]- A growing number of scams have been reported by commercial banks and money transfer operators in 2025, which is a serious concern for the Central Bank of Samoa.

These scams come in many forms and are primarily through the establishment of contact through online platforms. These include Parcels scams, Investment scams, Romance scams, and Schemes involving third-party deposits and Online Gaming Scams.

Scammers may approach victims through social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Facebook, pretending to offer prizes, investment opportunities, or fast-money deals. They often use emotional manipulation, urgency, and false promises to gain the victim’s trust.

Scammers often trick victims into acting as middlemen for their scheme by promising a high commission or fast money. Victims are convinced to hand over their bank account details, after which scammers use these accounts as mule accounts.

They then instruct third-party depositors separate individuals who are also being misled to deposit money into the victim’s account. Once the funds arrive, the money is then transferred to the scammer’s accounts, which are usually overseas. This creates a complex web of accounts, transfers, and manipulated victims all designed to hide the scammer’s tracks.

In fiscal year 2024/2025, 70 percent of all suspicious reports filed by Financial Institutions with the Central Bank were related to scams. So far for this fiscal year (FY2025/2026), already 60 percent of the reports filed by financial institution are scam-related, showing that the problem has surged.

The Central Bank has advised all financial Institutions to remain alert and to keep reporting any suspicious activity. Suspicious reports that have been sent to the Central Bank have been analyzed and referred to the Samoa Police Service and other relevant authorities for investigation.

The Central Bank kindly reminds the public that anyone who knowingly assists scammers for example, by accepting deposits and transferring money for them may be committing a money-laundering offence under the Crimes Act 2013.

The Central Bank strongly urges everyone to:

1. Stay alert and vigilant

2. Be cautious when dealing with unknown people online, most of whom are professional perpetrators; and

3. Always protect their personal and banking information.

In that regard, the Central Bank and Money Laundering Prevention Authority strongly reminds members of the public to consult their financial Institution first, before making any transactions or sharing their account details with potential scammers.

December 8, 2025