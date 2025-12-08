SSRFurnace Web Exploit Simulation Powers November CEH Compete Challenge

Leaderboard of the November 2025 CEH Compete Challenge Inventor of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH AI) certification

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC-Council, inventor of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH AI) certification, today released the results of the November 2025 CEH Compete challenge , Web App Takedown: SSRFurnace. The month’s competition placed ethical hackers in a simulation designed to test one of the most underestimated but dangerous web application flaws: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF).The scenario focused on SSRFurnace, a digital archive dedicated to the study of ancient metallurgical techniques. To broaden access, the platform integrated external archives and partner repositories, allowing users to dynamically view linked documents and datasets. While this expansion increased the platform’s value, it also created exploitable attack surfaces. Participants were tasked with analyzing how the platform fetched, processed, and presented data, and with determining whether those processes could be manipulated to expose sensitive resources.The November challenge required participants to demonstrate deep knowledge of request manipulation and backend trust boundaries. Competitors examined poorly validated inputs, crafted malicious requests, and exploited weak controls that allowed backend services to be redirected. The simulation mirrored real-world SSRF exploits where attackers leverage application integrations to pivot into restricted environments or extract protected data.EC-Council extends sincere congratulations to its Accredited Training Centers: Overnet Solutions SRL and eForHum in Italy, TSTC BV in Netherlands, Fast Lane GmbH in Germany and Smart School New Doo in SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO. These centers have consistently delivered exceptional C|EH training, guiding their students to excel and secure positions within the top ten ranks on the esteemed C|EH Global Challenge Leaderboard.The mission also emphasized the complexity of modern application ecosystems. By simulating a service dependent on multiple external and internal connections, the challenge reflected how interconnectivity multiplies risk. Competitors had to approach the task with a penetration tester’s discipline, mapping exposed endpoints, developing controlled exploit payloads, and documenting the precise impact of successful manipulations.The Web App Takedown: SSRFurnace mission highlighted the value of detailed reporting alongside exploitation. Participants who advanced to completion provided not only exploit demonstrations but also mitigation strategies, such as strengthening input validation, enforcing strict allow-lists, and segmenting backend access. This defensive layer of the challenge underscored that ethical hacking requires not only uncovering flaws but also ensuring systems can be secured against future attacks.By conclusion, the November 2025 CEH Compete challenge reinforced why SSRF is among the most severe and overlooked risks in cloud-based and web-integrated environments. The simulation demonstrated how a single misconfigured request path can escalate into unauthorized data access, proving the importance of continuous penetration testing and code review in development pipelines.For more information about CEH Compete and future opportunities, visit https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/certified-ethical-hacker-ceh-compete/ About EC-Council:EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.