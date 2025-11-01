EC-Council and First Nations Cyber Technologies Announce Partnership to Strengthen Australia’s Cybersecurity Workforce

Partnership combines global expertise and Indigenous leadership to enhance national capability, workforce inclusion and digital resilience in line with current government priorities Signing ceremony at the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC-Council , creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, has entered into a strategic partnership with First Nations Cyber Technologies (FNCT), an Indigenous-led Australian enterprise committed to increasing the participation of First Nations people in technology and cybersecurity.The partnership, signed at a ceremony on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur and witnessed by Australia’s Trade & Investment Commissioner Malaysia & Brunei, Mr. Gregory Harvey, represents an important milestone in advancing Australia’s cybersecurity capability.Through this agreement, EC-Council and FNCT will deliver a suite of globally benchmarked certifications, including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) and Certified Cybersecurity Technician (CCT). Professionals will also gain access to EC-Council Learning (ECL) - the world’s largest online cybersecurity library that provides structured, practical programs in ethical hacking, digital forensics, threat intelligence and incident response.The partnership will also bring FireCompass to Australia, EC-Council’s AI-powered continuous penetration testing and red-teaming platform; enabling organisations to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before exploitation and supports proactive cyber defence in alignment with government ransomware reporting and resilience frameworks.The signed partnership establishes a long-term framework to strengthen Australian sovereign capacity, accelerate skills development and integrate inclusion as a central element of the nation’s digital growth.FNCT will lead the implementation of workforce and training programs across Australia, collaborating with education providers, employers and government agencies to align global certification standards with national workforce needs.By combining EC-Council’s global expertise with FNCT’s national mission, the initiative supports the Australian Government’s 2023–2030 Cyber Security Strategy and Cyber Security Action Plan, which outline six national “cyber shields”, including a focus on workforce development, diversity and sovereign resilience. These initiatives also advance the objectives of the APS Data, Digital and Cyber Workforce Plan 2025–30, which call for coordinated action to recruit, train and retain cyber talent, including greater representation from Indigenous Australians. FNCT’s programs also contribute to the First Nations Digital Inclusion Plan supporting the goal of achieving equal digital inclusion for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by 2026.Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council said: “Australia is central to global cybersecurity progress, and the strength of its workforce will define how effectively the region meets future digital challenges. The partnership with First Nations Cyber Technologies reflects EC-Council’s belief that real progress occurs when international expertise and national leadership work together. This agreement represents a long-term commitment to education, innovation and inclusion that supports Australia’s cybersecurity ambitions.”Daniel Tucker AM, Founder and Chairman of First Nations Cyber Technologies said: “Partnering with EC-Council unlocks world-class opportunities in cybersecurity Indigenous people in Australia. It is an important step in empowering Indigenous professionals and their contributions to Australia’s cyber priorities, ensuring every Australian can play a vital role in securing our digital future. This collaboration supports national priorities and ensures every Australian can play a vital role in protecting and securing our digital future.”This partnership represents a forward-looking model for education, capacity building, research and technology collaboration. It strengthens alignment with national cybersecurity strategies and reinforces Australia’s position as a trusted, resilient and inclusive digital nation. The initiative stands as a practical example of how global expertise and Indigenous leadership can work in step to secure the country’s economic and digital future.About EC-CouncilEC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide highquality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations. For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org About First Nations Cyber Technologies (FNCT)First Nations Cyber Technologies is an Indigenous-owned Australian organization dedicated to integrating Indigenous talent into the cybersecurity workforce. FNCT develops programs that provide training, skills, and career opportunities in technology, helping Indigenous communities participate in and benefit from Australia’s growing digital economy.

