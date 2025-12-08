In New York’s Overloaded Dating Scene, New Matchmaking Service MYA Bets on Safety and Serious Intentions

Akmal Khan, Founder of MYA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dating in New York City has never been more crowded or more chaotic. Between the endless swiping, ambiguous identities, and the steady rise of romance scams targeting urban singles, the modern search for connection has become less about options and more about risk.A new matchmaking service launching in New York this month, MYA, believes the answer isn’t more choice, but more verification.Unlike mainstream dating apps, MYA requires every member to complete professional identity verification and a full background check before they can be introduced to anyone. Only after clearing that process does MYA begin evaluating compatibility through its proprietary Matchprint™ framework, a model based on decades of published relationship research that analyzes communication patterns, emotional needs, values, and long-term relational alignment.“In a city full of fast encounters and disappearing acts, people are hungry for trust,” says founder Akmal Khan, a silicon valley veteran whose own experience with being catfished on a major dating platform prompted him to build an alternative. “New Yorkers don’t lack opportunity. They lack confidence that the person they’re meeting is who they say they are.”That sentiment is reflected nationally. According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, nearly 30% of U.S. adults have used a dating app, but large segments report negative experiences from ghosting and burnout to safety concerns. Fraud-watch groups note that romance scams targeting singles in large cities have increased roughly 40% in the past two years, with fake profiles and digital impersonation among the top complaints.MYA positions itself as an antidote to that uncertainty. The company rejects the “infinite feed” model in favor of slow, deliberate introductions. Instead of browsing profiles of strangers, members engage in a research-backed process: an in-depth intake, compatibility analysis through Matchprint™, and finally a vetted introduction only when both parties show meaningful alignment.The service also aims to occupy a middle ground in a polarized industry. Traditional matchmaking firms can charge thousands of dollars for access; free apps, meanwhile, offer everything except reassurance. MYA’s membership, which begins at $49 for the first month, is designed to make personalized, safety-first matchmaking accessible to professionals who want a serious relationship but not a luxury price tag.The choice to launch in New York came from observing a market both saturated and fatigued. In a 2025 urban-singles poll, 67% of New Yorkers aged 35–50 described themselves as “burned out” by dating apps, while more than half said they were specifically seeking “verified introductions” rather than anonymous match-pools.“New Yorkers have ambition, but not unlimited time,” Khan notes. “They want clarity, confidence, and standards. That’s what intentional matchmaking along with screening and science behind it can provide.”Early applicants describe being drawn to MYA for reasons ranging from “fake-profile trauma” to simply wanting to meet someone without wasting months online. One early member put it bluntly: “I just want to know the person sitting across from me is real.”Whether MYA can shift New York’s dating culture remains to be seen. But in a landscape defined by overload and distrust, the company is betting that quality, safety, and verification will matter more than ever.New York residents can learn more or apply at MYA.one.

