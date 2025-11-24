New MYA Matchmaking Service Brings Compatibility-Focused Introductions To Seattle Without The Luxury Price Tag

MYA Co-Founder Yumiko Isshiki

A better way to date launches in the Emerald City.

People miss good opportunities. If only they had stopped to notice.” — Yumiko Isshiki

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city that prides itself on intention and craft, MYA is betting that slower is smarter. The modern matchmaking company rooted in Japan’s omiai tradition is opening on November 24th in Seattle with a promise that feels almost radical in the swipe era: fewer choices, deeper alignment, and real verification before anyone is brought together.MYA was created to fill the widening gap between high-speed dating apps and high-cost personal matchmakers.“As our options increase, people can't choose. They don’t take the time to think about each choice, and swipe culture becomes an unfulfilling habit. People miss good opportunities. If only they had stopped to notice,” notes co-founder and Omiai Advisor Yumiko Isshiki.The company offers curated introductions based on relationship research and personal compatibility at a fraction of traditional matchmaking fees.At the center of the service is Matchprint™, MYA’s compatibility framework built from decades of peer-reviewed relationship science. Matchprint™ analyzes communication style, emotional needs, values, and relational patterns to determine whether two people are fundamentally aligned. Introductions occur only when that alignment is clear.Every member completes a professional background check before being introduced to anyone. It’s a process that distinguishes MYA from both traditional apps and many matchmaking firms.“MYA’s mission is to increase the number of people who find happiness,” Isshiki says. “I hope our new approach can become a source of hope and light for those who have struggled to find the right match, or for those who have lost confidence after a divorce.”Seattle’s culture of thoughtful professionals, wellness-minded lifestyles, and preference for depth over speed made the city a natural choice for MYA’s next launch. It joins Scottsdale, Arizona as one of MYA’s first markets.With transparent pricing, research-driven matching, and a focus on verified compatibility, MYA aims to make modern matchmaking more accessible to people seeking long-term relationships, not just early-stage dates.Seattle residents can learn more or apply at MYA.one.

