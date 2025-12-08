TEAM S.L.A.T.E. Announces the Release of NARRATIVE RUSH 4: NO NPCs HERE

No NPCs Here fires off a bold 71-minute experience designed to remind listeners: real ones write their own script. No background characters allowed.

Narrative Rush 4 leans into the rising “NPC” conversation — the idea that too many people are living passively, reacting instead of leading.

TEAM S.L.A.T.E. flips that narrative with songs built to spark movement, ambition, rebellion, and self-definition.

Anchored by writer and creator Joshua Dunston, the project brings together a powerhouse lineup including:

Uncut Sirens

Snug the Coach

L. O. Nomen

Slick Rhetoric

LXDY JXNE

…and the full TEAM S.L.A.T.E. sound family.

ALBUM DETAILS

Title: No NPCs Here

Artist: TEAM S.L.A.T.E.

Label: Yes Sir Promotions

Genre: Pop

Tracks: 24

Runtime: 71:33

Release Date: December 12, 2025

UPC: 199826673304



TRACKLIST HIGHLIGHTS

The album fires on all cylinders with a diverse set of anthems, storytelling cuts, motivational bangers, and remix energy, including:

Standout Tracks

Nobody Gonna Save Me — a self-reliant anthem (ISRC: QZNMZ2586806)

No NPCs Here ft. Uncut Sirens — the defining theme of the album

Block To The Boardroom — entrepreneurial grit reimagined

Wheels and Ink — the official soundtrack to the movement & event

Crownless Kings ft. Uncut Sirens — a no-permission-needed rise

Just Do It ft. L. O. Nomen & Slick Rhetoric — commanding the moment

Naw I Don’t Quit (Emcee Verses) — raw drive from L. O. Nomen

No NPCs Here (Remix) — new layers featuring Kelley Dunston

Every track is written by Joshua Dunston, with Kelley Dunston joining on Track 21.

A Cultural Experience, Not Just an Album

Narrative Rush 4 isn’t just a playlist — it’s a wake-up call.

It’s crafted for creators, grinders, free thinkers, and anyone tired of scripted living.

With TEAM S.L.A.T.E. expanding its cross-media storytelling, this release sets the tone for upcoming short films, social campaigns, and live performance experiences connected to the Narrative Rush universe.

ABOUT TEAM S.L.A.T.E.

TEAM S.L.A.T.E. is a multi-genre creative collective formed under Yes Sir Promotions, led by creator and writer Joshua Dunston. Known for blending cinematic storytelling with grounded social commentary, the Narrative Rush series has become a signature body of work exploring human behavior, ambition, culture, and identity through music and multimedia.

ABOUT YES SIR PROMOTIONS

Yes Sir Promotions, founded by Joshua Dunston, is a creative engine specializing in music, marketing, and multimedia storytelling. With a mission to elevate independent voices and deliver high-impact cultural content, the label continues to expand its influence across music, film, and social campaigns.

