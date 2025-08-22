TEAM S.L.A.T.E. and Yes Sir Promotions Present the Narrative Rush Trilogy
Three Volumes. One Vision. A Global Soundtrack for 2025.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes Sir Promotions announces the release of the complete Narrative Rush Trilogy, a three-volume, 80+ track project spanning The Producers Showcase, Voices Against the Noise, and State 2 State Vibes.
Created under the vision of Snug The Coach (Joshua Dunston) and Michael T Houston, the trilogy fuses hip-hop, pop, R&B, EDM, protest music, and urban storytelling into one cinematic arc. Each album carries its own tone:
Vol. 1 – The Producers Showcase: Raw production cypher, remixes, and conceptual grit. Pass the baton style production and artistry. 48 hour time limit to start and complete projects. Production and recording done on the fly with short 48 hour deadline - created a raw and emotionally charged challenge for all in the project.
Vol. 2 – Voices Against the Noise: Protest anthems, activist-driven, no-filter messages. While there is a lot of noise and distraction, under the layers you find the voices of the city, the heart of our community.
Vol. 3 – State 2 State Vibes: Travel-ready pop and R&B grooves — a coast-to-coast sonic ride. From love to gritty style rap bars this project was put together by artists and producers from Chicago to Phoenix, the plan was to make a trip ready mix for all music lovers.
With playlist-ready singles, bilingual anthems, explicit social commentary, and nightclub energy, the trilogy proves independent artistry can scale like a label-level campaign.
Volume Spotlights
Vol. 1 – The Producers Showcase
Release Date: Aug 15, 2025
Tracks: 15 | Runtime ~54:44
Standouts: What If It Was You, Unseen, Betrayal’s Edge, No Turning Back (SLATE Girls)
Concept: Every artist had 48 hours to record. Remix suite of “No Turning Back” anchors the album.
Mood: Cinematic trap, EDM remixes, raw storytelling.
Credits: Written by Joshua Dunston. Produced by Dunston & Michael Houston. Features: SLATE Girls, Snug The Coach.
Vol. 2 – Voices Against the Noise
Release Date: July 31, 2025
Tracks: 41
Standouts: Help Feed Us, Windows On The Block, Ill Beat Yo A* In Business*, Shine Anyway
Concept: Protest and resistance — a social callout project with bilingual features and raw honesty.
Mood: Activist hip-hop, anthemic pop, protest chants.
Credits: Written by Joshua Dunston. Features: Snug The Coach on multiple tracks.
Vol. 3 – State 2 State Vibes
Release Date: Aug 1, 2025
Tracks: 27
Standouts: Crown Rules, Goddess in Motion, Glow Addict, Work It...Twerk It
Concept: A coast-to-coast road trip through pop, R&B, and urban nightlife.
Mood: Road trip playlists, summer vibes, club-ready tracks.
Credits: Written by Joshua Dunston, Michael T Houston and the S.L.A.T.E. team.
