Rolling Arrays marks 16 years of HR transformation and continued global expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HRtech company celebrates key milestones, award wins and continued expansion across global markets under the leadership of founder and CEO Manu Khetan.Its deep SAP SuccessFactors and Workday expertise has strengthened Rolling Arrays ’ global position, powering enterprise HR transformation across APAC and beyond.Rolling Arrays, a Singapore-headquartered HR transformation consultancy founded in 2009, is marking its 16th year of helping enterprises across different markets in APAC and beyond modernise and digitise their HR functions. Over the past decade and a half, the company has grown from a boutique consulting practice into a global leader in SAP SuccessFactors, Workday and cloud-based HR digitalisation, serving organisations across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and Vietnam.Rolling Arrays’ acquisition last year by Skyform, a portfolio company of Seatown Holdings International, which is a wholly owned investment firm under Temasek’s asset management platform, marked a new phase of strategic growth and deep capital support behind its global ambitions.These milestones come at a time of sustained growth in the global HR technology landscape, with the worldwide market valued at USD 40.45 billion in 2024 and expected to surpass USD 81.84 billion by 2032. Today, Rolling Arrays supports a diverse portfolio of regional and global organisations including SUTD, UOB, Bank Islam, Gardens By The Bay and MOTUL, as they navigate the next era of HR transformation.Across its journey, Rolling Arrays has achieved several major milestones, from early SuccessFactors cloud implementations, to scaling its Workday expertise, to building long-term partnerships with clients seeking employee-centric, data-driven HR operations.“When we started in 2009, HR transformation was still emerging,” said seasoned HR expert and LinkedIn Top Voice Manu Khetan, Founder & CEO of Rolling Arrays. “Our vision has always been simple: combine deep HR domain expertise with leading cloud technologies to help organisations build workplaces where people thrive. Fifteen years on, that mission continues to guide everything we do.”Comprehensive suite of HR technology & consulting servicesRolling Arrays delivers an integrated portfolio of services across the HR transformation lifecycle, including:1) SAP SuccessFactors end-to-end consulting, covering implementation, optimisation, integration and managed services2) Workday end-to-end advisory & implementation, covering advisory, implementation, optimisation, integration and managed services, supported by our expanding partner programme participation3) HR analytics, process digitalisation and employee experience consulting4) Proprietary tools, frameworks and accelerators designed to improve implementation efficiency and elevate user adoption5) HRTech ROI & Value Realisation consulting, HRTech platform selection advisory, HRTech Healthchech, and AI readiness assessment with execution roadmapsThrough these comprehensive sets of HRtech and consulting services, Rolling Arrays helps businesses across the globe with high-quality deployments across talent management, core HR, compensation, learning and payroll transformation.Recognised partner to SAP & Workday, offering award-winning servicesRolling Arrays has earned industry-wide recognition for both business growth and workplace culture, appearing in The Straits Times & Statista’s Fastest Growing Companies list for 2024 and 2025, reflecting strong regional expansion and sustained momentum. Its people-first culture has been affirmed through The Economic Times’ Top 10 Best Places to Work 2024, while multiple SAP Partner Awards highlight its track record in high-quality implementations and customer success.“As we step into our next chapter, our focus remains the same, helping organisations build simpler, smarter and more humane workplaces,” said Manu.About Rolling Arrays: Rolling Arrays is a leading HR transformation consultancy headquartered in Singapore, specialising in SAP SuccessFactors, Workday and end-to-end HR digitalisation. Founded in 2009, the company operates across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and Vietnam, delivering HR technology implementations, analytics and employee experience solutions for enterprises. With more than 15 years of proven expertise and multiple industry awards, Rolling Arrays is recognised for its commitment to innovation, people-centric design and high-quality digital transformation. Strengthened by its acquisition by Skyform, a portfolio company of Seatown Holdings International under Temasek’s asset management platform, Rolling Arrays continues to scale its global footprint and capabilities to support modern workforce transformation.

