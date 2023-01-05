PR and content marketing agency SYNC launches B-Sides, a series to dispel myths about marketing and PR in Southeast Asia
Leading PR and content marketing agency SYNC launches B-Sides, a series of video interviews to dispel myths about marketing, PR and growth in Southeast Asia
Hopefully, this will lead to more honest conversations around marketing and PR, dispelling the many misconceptions about what we actually do.”SINGAPORE, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The series features entrepreneurs like David Wong from Deemples as well as marketers from different industries having open conversations around marketing strategy, growth and the evolution of the industry
— Terng Shing Chen, CEO and Founder of SYNC Pte Ltd
SYNC PR Pte Ltd is excited to announce the launch of B-Sides, a new video podcast featuring exclusive interviews and learnings from leading entrepreneurs, marketers and industry experts. B-Sides is an ongoing series that will focus on introducing entrepreneurs, business leaders, marketers and PR practitioners to new concepts in the industry and developing conversations around marketing and communications.
Each episode delves into the professional journeys of guests, as well as candid conversations around issues within their industry.
"SYNC B-Sides has been in the works for a while, as we wanted to find an outlet to share and educate the industry based on the changes we are seeing right now," said Terng Shing Chen, CEO and Founder of SYNC Pte Ltd., "This podcast gives us the opportunity to showcase the talented and diverse voices in our industry and provide our listeners with valuable insights and inspiration. Hopefully, this will lead to more honest conversations around marketing and PR, dispelling the many misconceptions about what we actually do."
Some entrepreneurs and founders may not fully understand the importance of consistent, strategic messaging and the role that public relations and marketing play in shaping that messaging. They may also not fully understand the value of building relationships with key stakeholders, such as media, customers, and partners.
Through education and honest conversations, SYNC B-Sides aims to provide a channel for founders and entrepreneurs to better understand more about the industry and how it can impact their business.
SYNC B-Sides is available on YouTube with the show notes hosted on the SYNC PR blog. Episode 1 with author, podcaster and former agency owner David Bobis has been published and Episode 2 with Deemples entrepreneur David Wong is also available on the channel.
About SYNC PR
Established in 2018, SYNC, a leading PR and content marketing agency in Southeast Asia, focuses on new communication standards to help brands scale and grow their business. With a growing portfolio of over 300 clients served, the agency has continued to grow and expand within Southeast Asia. The service portfolio has grown to include public relations services, workshops, content development, content marketing and digital marketing services.
The agency has teams in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, as well as a strong network in the rest of Southeast Asia.
For more information on SYNC PR, check out their website: www.syncpr.co
Tim Chen
SYNC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube