Standing together against breast cancer

Early detection saves lives

Breast cancer is most treatable when caught early. That’s why VA strongly encourages eligible Veterans, both women and men, to schedule regular screenings and mammograms.

VA follows national screening guidelines, recommending annual or biennial mammograms for most women beginning at age 40, or earlier for those with family history or increased risk. Veterans can speak with their primary care provider or Primary Care Team (PACT) to schedule screening.

“We want our Veterans to know that breast cancer doesn’t wait, and neither should they,” said Dr. Tina McClendon, associate director of Patient Care Services at the West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS). “The earlier we detect cancer, the better the chances for successful treatment. Mammograms are quick, safe and available at no cost to eligible Veterans.”

Pink out for a purpose

To show unity and raise awareness, staff members across all WTVAHCS facilities came dressed in pink shirts, pins, scrubs and accessories to participate in a walk honoring those affected from breast cancer.

For Army Veteran Kimberly Green, the sea of pink stirred powerful emotions. She lost a close friend to breast cancer, and seeing VA community rally brought that memory forward in a meaningful way.

“Seeing everyone wearing pink isn’t just support,” Green said. “It reminded me of my friend who fought so hard. It tells me she’s not forgotten—and neither is anyone else who’s been through this.”

Amanda Pinkley, Women’s Veterans program manager at WTVAHCS, emphasized that the display was more than symbolic; it serves as a powerful reminder that no one faces breast cancer alone.

Men can get breast cancer, too

While breast cancer is most associated with women, men account for roughly 1% of all cases. VA clinicians remind Veterans that symptoms like lumps or skin changes should never be ignored. McClendon noted that breast cancer awareness applies to everyone, and that Veterans should speak with their providers if something doesn’t feel right.

How Veterans can take action

Schedule a screening mammogram through your VA primary care team.

Ask about genetic risk assessments if you have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer.

Know your body and report any changes right away.

Support fellow Veterans by sharing your experience or encouraging others to get screened.

VA remains committed to empowering Veterans with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their health. Because when it comes to breast cancer—awareness saves lives, but action saves even more.

Veterans are strongly encouraged to talk to their VA provider about the need for different cancer screenings and what screening options are available. Learn more about VA’s best-in-class cancer care.

This article was originally published on the VA West Texas Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.