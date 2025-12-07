Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,679 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 25B4008844 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears                               

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025, at approximately 0649 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Hill Rd, Danby, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services 

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Bushee 

AGE: 54 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT 

 

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On the above date & time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Quarry Hill Road in Danby, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Kenneth Bushee was arrested for the offense of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Bushee was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.  

 

Bushee was issued conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on December 8th, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer the above charges. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: December 8th, 2025, at 1230 hours 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more