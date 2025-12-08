PINYA XP Announces Executive Leadership Transition and Strategic Pivot
Company to Exit Cannabis Industry Operations; New Strategic Direction to be Announced in 2026
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a PINYA XP (OTCID: PNXP) today announced significant leadership changes and a strategic decision to exit cannabis industry operations, as the Company prepares to pursue new opportunities in the coming year.
The Company has accepted the resignations of Marc Williams, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Both executives depart with the Company's gratitude for their significant contributions during a transformative period.
Mr. Williams brought over 30 years of international business experience to PINYA XP, including his tenure as CEO of Planta Vida SAS where he managed more than 100 hectares of licensed cannabis cultivation in Colombia. His expertise in large-scale operations and emerging technology implementation was instrumental in developing the Company's operational framework and growth strategy.
Mr. Jodrey, one of Humboldt County's most respected cannabis experts and an internationally recognized genetics authority, led the development of PINYA XP's Geno-NFT Library. As owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier certification program, his contributions to the Company's genetic intellectual property protection platform have been invaluable.
"We extend our sincere appreciation to Marc and Kevin for their dedication and expertise during their tenure with PINYA XP," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer. "Their contributions have helped build a foundation of innovation that will continue to benefit our stakeholders. We wish them both tremendous success in their future endeavors."
Strategic Direction
After careful evaluation of current market conditions and the Company's strategic options, the Board of Directors has determined that PINYA XP will exit cannabis industry operations. The Company does not see a viable path forward in the cannabis sector at this present time.
This decision reflects the challenging regulatory environment, market dynamics, and capital constraints facing the cannabis industry. The Company remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and will announce its new strategic direction following the new year.
"While we are closing this chapter of PINYA XP's journey, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," continued Mr. Yglesias. "After the new year, we will be announcing our new direction for the Company. We thank our shareholders for their continued patience and support during this transition period."
ABOUT $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (OTCID: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts
