PINYA XP Announces Executive Leadership Transition and Strategic Pivot

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a PINYA XP (OTCID: PNXP) today announced significant leadership changes and a strategic decision to exit cannabis industry operations, as the Company prepares to pursue new opportunities in the coming year.

The Company has accepted the resignations of Marc Williams, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Both executives depart with the Company's gratitude for their significant contributions during a transformative period.

Mr. Williams brought over 30 years of international business experience to PINYA XP, including his tenure as CEO of Planta Vida SAS where he managed more than 100 hectares of licensed cannabis cultivation in Colombia. His expertise in large-scale operations and emerging technology implementation was instrumental in developing the Company's operational framework and growth strategy.

Mr. Jodrey, one of Humboldt County's most respected cannabis experts and an internationally recognized genetics authority, led the development of PINYA XP's Geno-NFT Library. As owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier certification program, his contributions to the Company's genetic intellectual property protection platform have been invaluable.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Marc and Kevin for their dedication and expertise during their tenure with PINYA XP," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer. "Their contributions have helped build a foundation of innovation that will continue to benefit our stakeholders. We wish them both tremendous success in their future endeavors."

Strategic Direction
After careful evaluation of current market conditions and the Company's strategic options, the Board of Directors has determined that PINYA XP will exit cannabis industry operations. The Company does not see a viable path forward in the cannabis sector at this present time.

This decision reflects the challenging regulatory environment, market dynamics, and capital constraints facing the cannabis industry. The Company remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and will announce its new strategic direction following the new year.

"While we are closing this chapter of PINYA XP's journey, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," continued Mr. Yglesias. "After the new year, we will be announcing our new direction for the Company. We thank our shareholders for their continued patience and support during this transition period."

ABOUT $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (OTCID: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts

Legal Disclaimer:

About

About $PNXP Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP) is driven by a mission to save lives through its innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform provides unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity via a centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, creating an immutable seed-to-sale record accessible through QR-NFT tags. This technology prevents counterfeit products from reaching consumers, ensuring product safety and enabling healthcare professionals to recommend products with verified profiles. The company's GROOVY Rewards program transforms authentication into an engaging experience where consumers earn rewards for verifying products and completing educational modules. Its revolutionary Geno-NFT Library provides intellectual property protection for cannabis genetics, enabling growers to register unique strains and receive automatic royalties. Through the GROOVY Marketplace and AI-powered analytics, PINYA XP connects all ecosystem elements to provide actionable business insights while maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING GROOVY REWARDS TOKENS Groovy Rewards Tokens are digital collectibles designed exclusively for entertainment and community engagement within the Groovy ecosystem. These tokens are explicitly NOT securities or investments under any applicable laws. They represent no ownership stake in any company, confer no voting rights, and provide no entitlement to profits or dividends. Any perceived value exists solely within the Groovy platform. Groovy Rewards Tokens function as digital collectibles similar to virtual trading cards or digital art, existing only to enhance user experiences and build community engagement. They possess none of the defining characteristics of securities: they confer no ownership rights or equity; holders receive no profit-sharing or revenue distributions; the tokens grant no control over business operations; and any value fluctuations are disconnected from company performance. Users must understand these tokens possess no intrinsic monetary value; they're not backed by tangible assets; no promises or guarantees regarding future utility are made; their perceived value may experience extreme volatility; and regulatory changes could impact their functionality or existence. These tokens should ONLY be acquired for legitimate non-financial purposes: entertainment within the Groovy ecosystem; participation in community activities; exploration of blockchain technology; and expression of brand appreciation—never with any expectation of profit or as an investment. By acquiring or using Groovy Rewards Tokens, participants acknowledge they understand these are non-financial digital collectibles with no investment characteristics; have no profit expectations from company activities; accept all associated risks including potential complete loss of utility; will use tokens exclusively for entertainment purposes; and comply with all applicable regulations regarding digital collectibles in their jurisdiction.

