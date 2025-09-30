PINYA XP Announces Development of Platform to Democratize Cannabis IP Through NFTs and Community-Driven Meme Rewards

Revolutionary platform in development will transform product scanning into commercial rights and token rewards for building businesses with cannabis genetics

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PINYA XP, (OTCID: PNXP), formerly Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, a groundbreaking Web3 blockchain software development marketing company in the cannabis industry, today announced plans for its revolutionary community-driven NFT ecosystem that will fundamentally reimagine the relationship between cannabis consumers and brands. Currently in active development, the platform will grant NFT holders actual commercial licensing rights to create and sell merchandise using strain intellectual property through what the company calls "democratized IP rights."

The platform addresses a critical shift in cannabis consumer demographics that the industry has largely ignored: the next generation of consumers, who spend an unprecedented thirty-two percent of their income on health and wellness, don't smoke flower or drink alcohol at traditional rates. They expect participatory economics where purchases become investments, not endpoints. PINYA XP will transform every cannabis purchase into a potential business opportunity through a simple scanning mechanism that rewards participants with both NFTs and PINYA meme tokens.

"We're not creating another Bored Ape novelty project," said Kevin Jodrey, CCO of PINYA XP. "When someone buys cannabis and scans the product, they receive an NFT that serves as a democratized IP license. They can immediately start creating and selling t-shirts, coffee mugs, or even launch entire lifestyle brands around their favorite strains. The original breeders get automatic royalties, brands get organic marketing from thousands of micro-entrepreneurs, and consumers finally get to participate in the value they help create. Everyone wins."

How the Revolutionary System Will Work
The platform will operate through an elegantly simple mechanism that hides complex blockchain technology behind an intuitive user experience. When launched, consumers will download the PINYA XP app, scan the UPC code of their cannabis purchase, and immediately receive rewards in multiple forms. First, they will earn PINYA tokens – a community-driven meme token designed for viral growth through social sharing and gamification. Second, they will mint an NFT that contains not just digital art, but a comprehensive bundle of rights and benefits.

Each NFT includes multiple value layers that extend far beyond traditional collectibles. Through a random number generator based on the NFT's unique code, holders can win physical rewards they'll actually value – premium merchandise featuring strain artwork, high-quality cultivation tools, or functional items like insulated containers designed for cannabis storage. Winners might receive exclusive experiences such as virtual sessions with master growers, first access to limited strain releases, or invitations to harvest parties at craft cultivation facilities.

The most revolutionary aspect involves the democratized IP rights granted to NFT holders. "We're fundamentally democratizing intellectual property that has traditionally been locked within corporate structures," explained Frank Yglesias, CEO. "Smart contracts automatically route royalties back to breeders and brands, creating aligned incentives. A creative entrepreneur in Miami can build a business around California genetics, with everyone in the value chain benefiting from their success."

ABOUT $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (OTCID: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts

