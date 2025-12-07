EAA Foundation Calls For ‘Education as Justice’ To Protect Learning in Crises at Doha Forum

EAA Foundation's session brought together government representatives and global institutions for an urgent discussion on how systemic inequities continue to undermine the the rights of children and youth The EAA Foundation panel highlighted concerning global trends, including a significant decline in Official Development Assistance (ODA) and shrinking investments in education.

DOHA, QATAR, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, convened a high-level panel at the Doha Forum 2025 under the theme “Education as Justice in Times of Crisis,” issuing a global call to reframe education not as a development aspiration, but as a justice imperative, one that demands accountability, equitable financing, and the elevation of local leadership in crisis-affected regions.

Aligned with the Forum’s overarching theme, “Justice in Action – Beyond Promises to Progress,” the session brought together government representatives and global institutions for an urgent discussion on how systemic inequities continue to undermine the rights of children and youth living through conflict, displacement, and protracted crises.

The panel featured a distinguished lineup of leaders and experts. Opening remarks were delivered by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana. The keynote address was delivered by H.E. Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Qatar.

Panelists included H.E. Hind Kabawat, Syrian Minister for Social Affairs; Mr. Humza Yousaf MSP, Former First Minister of Scotland, Ms. Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories; and Mr. Jean Van Wetter, Chief Executive Officer of Enabel. The discussion segment was chaired by Ms Dana Al-Anzy, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Education Above All Foundation. Their collective perspectives grounded the conversation in real-time humanitarian, developmental, and justice-centered challenges facing education systems worldwide.

The EAA Foundation panel highlighted concerning global trends, including a significant decline in Official Development Assistance (ODA) and shrinking investments in education. According to figures, ODA from OECD-DAC countries fell by 7.1% in 2024, while education’s share of total ODA dropped from 9.3% in 2019 to 7.6% in 2022. These reductions carry immediate and long-term consequences for already fragile education systems.

Speakers underscored how these trends are felt most acutely in conflict-affected regions such as Palestine and Syria, where schools have been destroyed and educators displaced. Generations of students have been repeatedly denied their right to learn. They noted that in such contexts, the erosion of education is not only a developmental loss but also a profound injustice with lasting social, economic, and human costs.

The panel examined how principles of legal, distributive, corrective, and epistemic justice must shape global education cooperation. A central message was that while international support remains essential, it must evolve to ensure resources reach the most marginalised learners and funding models strengthen local solutions.

Mr. Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation, said: “EAA Foundation reaffirms its role as an advocate for justice-driven education efforts worldwide. The dialogue at the Forum highlighted our commitment to elevating affected voices, supporting community-led innovation, and partnering with global actors to rebuild and strengthen education systems where they are most under threat.”

The panel’s outcomes will support EAA Foundation’s continued work to expand equitable access to quality education, dismantle systemic barriers excluding marginalised learners, and advocate for sustained global investment in education as a fundamental human right.

