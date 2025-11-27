David Beckham Visits Education Above All Foundation Initiative in India, Celebrates the Power of Learning and Hope

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Mantra4Change welcomed global former footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Sir David Beckham during a special visit to one of its education initiatives in India The visit comes as part of the EAA Foundation’s ongoing mission to break barriers to education EAA Foundation continues to work closely with local partners to create safe, engaging, and inclusive learning environments

ANDHRA PREADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, and Mantra4Change, welcomed global former footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Sir David Beckham during a special visit to one of its education initiatives in India, where he met with students and witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of EAA Foundation’s work.

During the visit, Beckham spent time engaging with children and teachers, observing interactive learning activities, and joining students in outdoor play. delivered in collaboration with EAA Foundation’s local partner Mantra4Change.The children expressed their excitement and joy, sharing stories about their learning journeys and their dreams for the future.

The visit comes as part of the EAA Foundation’s ongoing mission to break barriers to education, empower young learners, and partner with communities and governments to deliver innovative, child-centred learning solutions across India.

EAA Foundation continues to work closely with local partners to create safe, engaging, and inclusive learning environments where children can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation comprises the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and the Together project.



