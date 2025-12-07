Global Immigration Partners PLLC Unveils In-Depth Report on EB-5 Investment Risks and How to Evaluate a Safe Project

Thinking about an EB-5 investment? Understanding the risks is the first step to making a safe, informed decision. Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules EB5 proof of funds

Global Immigration Partners PLLC (GIP) published a comprehensive report titled “What Are the Risks of EB-5 Investments, and How Can I Evaluate a Safe Project?”

As EB-5 interest grows worldwide, it remains crucial for investors to understand not only the immigration benefits, but the financial and regulatory risks as well” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC (GIP), a leading global immigration law firm, today published a comprehensive report titled “What Are the Risks of EB-5 Investments, and How Can I Evaluate a Safe Project?” The report provides prospective investors with a clear and honest overview of the financial and immigration risks associated with the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program — and offers a practical framework for evaluating EB-5 opportunities.

Understanding the Risks: Capital, Credibility, and Regulatory Exposure

While EB-5 remains an established pathway to U.S. permanent residency for foreign investors, GIP emphasises that EB-5 investments are not without substantial risks. As the report outlines:

Investments under EB-5 must be “at risk,” which means capital is not guaranteed and returns are uncertain. If a project fails, stalls, or underperforms, investors may lose some or all of their money.

Many EB-5 structures place investors in subordinated or equity positions, behind senior lenders in the capital stack. If the project cannot meet repayment obligations, EB-5 investors may be among the last repaid — or not repaid at all.

Market risks (inflation, regulatory delays, cost overruns, zoning or supply-chain issues) can further jeopardise outcomes.

In short, yes, investors can lose their money.

Evaluating Project Credibility: The Key to Safer EB-5 Participation

GIP’s report advises prospective investors to thoroughly vet and evaluate any EB-5 project before committing capital. Key criteria include:

Developer track record — Has the developer successfully completed similar projects? Were past investors repaid on time? Are there defaults or litigation in the developer’s history?

Reputation of the Regional Center or sponsor entity — A transparent history of compliance, clear reporting, and credible past performance matter.

Project structure and documentation — Transparent use-of-funds disclosures, clear business plans, realistic budgets, and defined exit strategies are vital.

Independent third-party due diligence — Feasibility studies, market demand analysis, and construction-budget reviews help to validate assumptions and uncover hidden risks.

Financial Protections and Mitigating Risk

Although EB-5 investments carry inherent risk, some project structures offer relatively stronger financial protections. According to the GIP report, investors should prioritise EB-5 offerings that feature:

Senior or secured loan positions (rather than junior-equity placements), backed by collateral when possible.

Fixed-price construction contracts or completion guarantees, which help guard against cost overruns or stalled development.

Projects already under construction (or near completion) before EB-5 capital is committed — reducing construction-phase risk.

Strong “job cushions” — meaning a meaningful buffer above the required job-creation threshold, giving room for delays or under-performance.

Distinguishing Immigration Risk vs. Financial Risk

The GIP report underscores that EB-5 investors should view risk through two distinct lenses:

Immigration (job creation) risk — To obtain a green card, every EB-5 project must create at least 10 qualifying jobs (direct or indirect, depending on the structure). If job creation falls short, immigration benefits may be compromised.

Financial (repayment) risk — Even a project that satisfies job-creation requirements might fail financially. If revenues are insufficient or senior lenders require payment first, EB-5 investors may suffer losses or delayed repayment.

A project that has strong potential on both fronts — realistic job-creation projections and a robust financial backing — represents a more balanced and safer EB-5 opportunity.

A Practical Due-Diligence Checklist for EB-5 Investors

GIP’s published checklist recommends investors consider the following when evaluating a project:

Confirm the developer’s successful track record with similar developments.

Prefer projects already under construction or nearing completion over “pre-launch” plans.

Ensure EB-5 capital represents a minority portion of total project financing — reducing overexposure.

Seek secured or senior-loan structures or meaningful collateral backing.

Look for a “job cushion” — ideally 20–50% more jobs than required under EB-5.

Require independent feasibility studies and third-party due-diligence reports.

Insist on transparent documentation — use-of-funds disclosures, business plans, timelines, exit strategies.

Evaluate the underlying economic, market, and demand logic — is the project viable without relying solely on EB-5 capital?

Statement from Global Immigration Partners

“As EB-5 interest grows worldwide, it remains crucial for investors to understand not only the immigration benefits, but the financial and regulatory risks as well,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “Our new report aims to provide full transparency: what can go wrong, how to identify safe structures, and how to protect both immigration hopes and capital.”

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a specialized U.S. and global immigration law firm with offices in Washington D.C., London, Rome, and other major cities. The firm assists high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and families from around the world in navigating investor and business-immigration routes — including EB-5, E-2, L-1, and employment-based green cards. GIP’s services cover end-to-end support: due diligence, project selection, petition filing, adjustment of status, and post-approval planning.

For media enquiries, interview requests or further information, please contact:

Global Immigration Partners PLLC

U.S. Office: 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1025, Washington, DC 20006

Phone (USA): +1 (267) 507-6078

Phone (UK): +44 020 3769 9624

Website: globalimmigration.com

Understanding EB5 risks is the first step to making a safe, informed decision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.