Global Immigration Partners Unveils New Investor Guide: ‘Am I Personally Eligible for EB-5?’

Many investors wrongly assume they must have business expertise or be fluent in English to qualify,” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm, has released a comprehensive new guide titled “Am I Personally Eligible for EB-5? A Complete Guide for Investors.” The guide aims to help prospective investors understand the personal eligibility requirements of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, one of the most efficient pathways to U.S. permanent residency.

Although the EB-5 program continues to grow in popularity, many investors remain uncertain about whether they personally qualify. Global Immigration Partners’ new resource addresses the most common concerns and dispels widespread misconceptions.

The guide answers frequently asked questions such as:

Do I need business experience?

No. EB-5 does not require prior business ownership or management experience, particularly for Regional Center investors.

Do I need to speak English?

No. There is no English-language requirement, and applicants may use translators or certified translations as needed.

Do I need to live in the same state as my EB-5 project?

No. Investors may reside anywhere in the United States regardless of where their investment project is located.

Does prior visa rejection matter?

In most cases, no. A previous visa denial does not automatically disqualify an investor unless it involved serious immigration, criminal, or security issues.

“Many investors wrongly assume they must have business expertise or be fluent in English to qualify,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “Our goal with this guide is to clearly explain the EB-5 program’s actual requirements so families can make informed decisions about their immigration options.”

The guide also outlines the fundamental EB-5 criteria, including required investment amounts, lawful source-of-funds documentation, and the creation of 10 full-time U.S. jobs.

The full article is now available on the Global Immigration Partners website and is part of the firm’s mission to provide transparent, accessible guidance to investors around the world.

About Global Immigration Partners, PLLC

Global Immigration Partners is a full-service U.S. immigration law firm with offices in Washington, DC; London; Rome; and other global locations. The firm specializes in investor and business immigration, including EB-5, E-2, L-1, and EB-1C visas, and represents clients from over 100 countries.

