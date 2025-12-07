100 Pilots Compete for a Private Jet

First MrBeast Episode Filmed in Saudi Arabia Surpasses Millions of Views and Sparks Wide Global Engagement

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global content creator Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) released a new episode this evening (Saturday) on his YouTube channel titled “100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet”, marking his first production filmed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The video achieved significant traction immediately upon release, surpassing millions of views, along with thousands of comments, reflecting the strong global presence of his large-scale productions.The episode features 100 pilots from multiple countries competing in a major challenge to win an exceptional prize: a private jet valued at $2.4 million, presented within a visual format consistent with MrBeast’s signature style of large-scale, multi-participant experiences.Since its release, the episode has generated widespread global engagement, with viewers highlighting the scale of production, fast pace, and competitive nature of the challenge. Clips from the episode were widely shared across social media platforms within minutes of its publication.This global attention coincides with the vibrant entertainment atmosphere currently experienced in Riyadh, where the city continues to attract large numbers of visitors through a variety of events, including Beast Land, which opened on November 13 as part of Riyadh Season 2025 and is inspired by the world of MrBeast.This alignment reflects the dynamic entertainment momentum witnessed across the Kingdom and the strong audience interest, locally and internationally, in immersive global experiences.

