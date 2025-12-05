Serving Veterans comes with benefits: Discover yours 

Explore what VA can offer you today

No matter your health care profession or experience level, joining the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will start you on the path to a rewarding and meaningful career. From clinical innovations to employee benefits, VA invests in you and your career so that you can focus on providing the best care possible to our nation’s heroes. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of a VA career and discover our deeply rewarding mission.

Cutting-edge technology

As the largest integrated health care system in the country, VA is at the forefront of innovation. And innovation at VA doesn’t stop with the electronic health record and telehealth. VA is exploring AI tools that will help clinicians take notes during medical appointments, as well as tools that can help analyze and summarize patients’ medical records. Immersive technologies are advancing how VA cares for patients, and educates and trains our clinicians and staff. Our 3D printing is also revolutionizing how Veterans receive products—like prosthetic limbs—and services from VA. These innovations and more are driving the future of health care.

Collaborative, supportive working environment

VA staff all share a common mission—to serve Veterans. Leveraging the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) model, VA health professionals coordinate care and promote total health and wellness across specialties.

“I’m in and out of the offices of our PACT team members all day long and [am] really able to collaborate, not only to provide care for the Veterans, but also to support each other,” said Dr. Allison Sweeney, VA Psychologist.

The PACT framework enables providers to work with others at the top of their professions, all while providing cohesive, integrated care to our nation’s heroes.

Employee benefits that fit

VA offers consistent, flexible schedules, generous personal and sick leave, and education incentives that fit your lifestyle.

“The longer you’re at VA, the more vacation time you receive,” said Darby Matthews, Anatomic Pathology Supervisor. “We’re satisfied.”

Join our team

If you’re all about Veterans like we are, come see what VA can do for you and your career future. Read more about the benefits of a VA career and apply on VA Careers.