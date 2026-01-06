91.7% of Veterans who use VA telehealth are satisfied

2.9 million Veterans used VA telehealth for part of their care in fiscal 2025

Every Veteran’s story is unique, and so are their health care needs.

That’s why more Veterans are turning to VA telehealth. With secure and convenient virtual options, VA telehealth makes it easier than ever for Veterans to access expert and familiar care.

Take 81-year-old Veteran Jim Smith. Making regular trips to VA facilities to get help managing his diabetes was no longer an easy option for him. Being able to use VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, to meet virtually with his providers from home has been a definite benefit for him.

“For me, being able to sit in my chair and get help, instead of struggling to physically get to the appointment, makes all the difference,” he said.

Or Veteran Vincent DeMarro, who was diagnosed with parkinsonism. DeMarro is unable to drive anymore due to his symptoms. His virtual appointments and use of remote patient monitoring devices save him from regular 2-hour drives to the nearest VA facility.

“Telehealth saved my life,” DeMarro said. “It’s pretty amazing how the whole telehealth team comes together. It reminds me sometimes of fantasy football. I feel like I have a dream team.”

Veterans across the country are increasingly choosing telehealth options as part of their VA care. And they choose it not only for its convenience, but because they trust it. In fact, in the last fiscal year alone, 91.7% of Veterans who used telehealth reported that they were satisfied with the services they received, and 89.1% reported trusting it as part of their overall health care.

More Veterans than ever before are choosing VA telehealth

In fiscal 2025, more than 2.9 million Veterans took part in over 14.6 million episodes of care through telehealth. This is a 10% increase from the previous year.

One of the most-used VA technologies is VA Video Connect, which allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet with providers from anywhere in the U.S. through video appointments.

In FY25, more than 2.1 million Veterans received care through more than 11.7 million video visits to home. The data shows that 92.9% of Veterans were satisfied with these video telehealth visits, and 92.2% reported trusting telehealth after participating in virtual appointments.

“It’s easy, convenient, and, most importantly, it’s private,” shared one Veteran who uses VA Video Connect to help manage his arthritis.

VA telehealth connects Veterans to world-class health care and benefits

VA offers Veterans with different options to engage with their health care services. There are 60+ mobile apps designed for Veterans to improve their health outside of a traditional clinical setting. And with My HealtheVet on VA.gov, Veterans can now manage their VA prescriptions, appointments and medical records in the same place they manage their other VA benefits and services.

“Veterans have diverse needs and preferences for engagement. Success is offering multiple, high-quality options—be it through in-person care, mobile apps, telehealth or secure messaging—so VA is there for them when and how we’re needed,” said Dr. Kevin Galpin, executive director of VA Telehealth Services.

Veterans can use VA telehealth to complement their in-person care. Telehealth helps VA deliver critical services to Veterans, including mental health, primary and cancer care.

Veterans should speak with their VA provider to see whether telehealth is a good fit for their health care needs. Learn more about telehealth at VA.