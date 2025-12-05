Extending VA’s reach in preventing veteran suicide

Continuing its Veteran suicide prevention mission by funding community-based programs across the country

Now entering its fourth year, the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) strengthens the capacity of local organizations around the country to provide a range of suicide prevention services for Veterans, service members and their families. The grant program embodies VA’s public health approach to suicide prevention by linking clinical interventions with locally tailored community solutions.

Recognizing that suicide prevention extends beyond clinical settings, the SSG Fox SPGP advances efforts into non-clinical spaces like financial, occupational, social and spiritual supports.

Areas with limited access to services—such as rural communities, tribal lands and U.S. territories—and areas with high suicide rates are a priority. The grant is an opportunity for organizations to connect with Veterans who’ve never enrolled in VA services and, potentially, connect them to VA resources for the first time.

“By leveraging local partners, VA is able to provide boots-on-the-ground, wrap-around support to Veterans at risk for suicide,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Nothing is more important to VA than preventing suicide among Veterans, and these grants help bring crucial support to thousands of men and women across the nation.”

From the launch of services in January 2023 to August 2025, the program’s grantees completed 63,696 distinct outreach efforts and identified and engaged 13,031 eligible, at-risk Veterans and 258 of their family members in a variety of suicide prevention services. Grantees also provided registered participants with 856 emergency mental health referrals, 8,982 non-emergency mental health referrals and 15,025 social services referrals.

More than 80% of participants who completed grantee services reported improvements in wellbeing, connections to social support, financial stability, as well as reduced suicide risk. Of the Veteran participants not previously enrolled with VA health care, 42% became newly enrolled with VA as a result of the program.

Life-changing impacts

Grantee stories of success additionally illustrate the program’s significance.

One grantee organization served a returning combat Veteran struggling with anxiety, insomnia, isolation and financial stressors. The grantee provided financial assistance, linkage to mental health services and support in reconnecting with family. Empowered by his progress, the Veteran became a peer mentor and now encourages other Veterans to seek help.

Another grantee organization helped a Veteran single mother with a history of military sexual trauma and no previous connection with VA health care who had recently lost her job, forcing her to send her child to live with family members. Through case management, peer support and benefits counseling, the Veteran was eventually awarded an 80% service-connected disability rating and obtained employment, which reduced her suicide risk and allowed her to support her child.

The significance of the SSG Fox SPGP is further highlighted by the following reported impacts:

Life-changing case management support for resource navigation and linkage to benefits;

Complementary approaches for managing pain and hopelessness;

Engaging peer-led post-traumatic growth and moral injury programming;

Inclusion of faith-based, non-traditional and family involved efforts that offer multiple pathways to support; and

Increase in first-time enrollment with VHA, and reconnection to VA for many others.

Awards for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 services were announced on Nov. 13, 2025. A total of $210 million has now been disseminated to 111 organizations in 46 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, American Samoa and Puerto Rico since the program’s inception in September 2022.

See the full list of grantees operating in FY 2026.

Find more information on the SSG Fox SPGP.