Dr. Claire Vines Releases Facing Thoughts, A Transformative Guide To Understanding Emotions, Awareness, & Identity

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Claire Vines introduces Facing Thoughts, an insightful and concise exploration of emotional awareness and the inner dialogue that shapes self-identity. Drawing from her extensive clinical background, the book guides readers through thoughtful, accessible reflections that illuminate how acknowledging our thoughts becomes the first step toward meaningful personal transformation.

Each piece in Facing Thoughts presents an emotional or psychological prompt paired with a mindful reflection, allowing readers to slow down and observe their internal processes with greater clarity. Dr. Vines emphasizes that facing our thoughts rather than avoiding them creates space for growth, confidence, and healthier self-understanding. With its gentle tone and practical structure, the book serves as a grounding companion for anyone seeking emotional resilience or deeper insight into their mental patterns.

The inspiration for the book grew from Dr. Vines’s decades of therapeutic work with individuals who struggle to identify the roots of their emotions and behaviors. As a Doctor of Psychology and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist recognized for her devotion to healing and self-awareness, Dr. Vines has dedicated her career to helping people understand the human experience with empathy and clarity. She is a board certified PTSD Clinician with expert training in multicultural counseling, psychodynamic therapy, traumatology, and multiple evidence-based modalities. Her work spans depression, anxiety, stress, emotional injuries, substance-related challenges, sleep difficulties, and dual diagnosis, offering clients a pathway to long-term relief and stability.

Dr. Vines’s clinical philosophy underscores the essential role of emotional stabilization in everyday life. “Self-identity is shaped not only by our experiences, but by the thoughts we choose to acknowledge, ” she explains. “Awareness becomes the doorway to healing, authenticity, and lasting change. ” Her approach reflects a deep commitment to helping individuals strengthen their emotional foundation so they can improve not only their own well-being, but also the well-being of the people and relationships around them.

A Diplomate of the American Psychotherapy Association and an active member of CAMFT, TF-CBT, CiMH, and LACPA, Dr. Vines remains at the forefront of her field, continually integrating the latest therapeutic research and innovations into her work. She has also been recognized with an award of status in Managing and Adapting Practices, underscoring her dedication to delivering high-level, culturally aware, and personalized care.

Facing Thoughts is ideal for readers interested in emotional wellness, self-improvement, and reflective journaling. Its article-style format makes it easy to read in short sessions, revisit during moments of stress, or use as a tool for ongoing self-discovery. Whether someone is beginning their emotional healing journey or seeking continued support, the book offers thoughtful and deeply human guidance.

Dr. Vines hopes this collection encourages readers to pause long enough to truly hear their own thoughts and recognize the power they hold. She believes that even small moments of awareness can spark meaningful shifts toward emotional freedom and self-discovery. As she often reminds her clients and readers alike: “Make your life a masterpiece. ”

