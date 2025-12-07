Axios Security Group Participates in 2025 Close Protection Conference, Reinforcing Excellence in Executive Protection.

Close Protection Conference - Charlotte, NC Close Protection Conference - Charlotte, NC- Networking Axios Security Group Logo

Axios Security Group reinforces its commitment to elite training and industry leadership at the 2025 Close Protection Conference in Charlotte, NC.

The Close Protection Conference sets the benchmark for our industry. Connecting with dedicated professionals strengthens our skills and advances our shared mission to deliver world-class protection.” — Axios Security Group CEO

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group announced its successful participation in the 2025 Close Protection Conference , held December 2–5 at the Sheraton & Le Meridien in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hosted annually by the International Protective Security Board (IPSB), the Close Protection Conference is recognized as the premier global event for executive protection professionals.Each year, IPSB brings together seasoned service providers, emerging EP professionals, industry leaders, and representatives from all sectors of the security community. The conference is dedicated to delivering a unique educational and networking experience, offering advanced training sessions, keynote presentations, industry panels, and opportunities for collaboration across the protection and security disciplines.Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group and a former U.S. Army Ranger, attended this year’s event and emphasized the importance of continuous growth within the executive protection field.“Surround yourself with people who elevate you — it’s essential for achieving excellence.This conference provided an outstanding opportunity to strengthen professional relationships, sharpen skills, and learn alongside the top practitioners in our industry. Iron sharpens iron.”Throughout the conference, Axios Security Group engaged with industry thought leaders, participated in professional development tracks, and contributed insights on best practices for executive protection, surveillance detection, and integrated security operations. The organization reiterated its ongoing commitment to raising industry standards through elite training, operational excellence, and a proactive approach to protection.About the Close Protection ConferenceThe Close Protection Conference, hosted by IPSB, is the leading annual gathering for executive protection and security professionals worldwide. The event provides high-value education, certification opportunities, and a collaborative environment designed to advance the protective profession. The 2025 conference took place December 2–5, 2025, at the Sheraton & Le Meridien Charlotte, featuring a dynamic lineup of instructors, presenters, and exhibitors.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a trusted leader in executive protection, threat mitigation, and specialized security training. Composed of former Special Operations forces, federal law enforcement, and seasoned security professionals, Axios provides tailored protection solutions for high-profile individuals, corporate leaders, government entities, and global organizations. The company remains dedicated to continuous improvement and delivering the highest standard of protection and training in the security industry.

Axios Security Group - Executive Protection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.