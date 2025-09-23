Axios Security Group Leads Surveillance & Counter-Surveillance Training at Executive Protection Specialist Course

Classroom Training

Classroom Training

EP Course Training Flyer

EP Course Training Flyer

Axios Security Group Logo

Axios Security Group Logo

Axios Security Group recently served as a guest instructor at the Dignitary & EP Specialist Course, hosted by Independent Security Advisors (ISA)

Surveillance & counter-surveillance skills are not optional in today’s threat landscape; it's essential. Our responsibility as EP professionals is to stay one step ahead of the threat.”
— Axios Security Group CEO
WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm, recently served as a guest instructor at the Dignitary & Executive Protection Specialist Course, hosted by Independent Security Advisors (ISA) in collaboration with the Center for Security and Antiterrorism Training (CENSECATTRA).

The training, held from September 22 to 28 at the Fulton County Public Safety Center in College Park, Georgia, equips law enforcement officers, investigators, and private security professionals with advanced skills in executive protection.

Mr. Dozier led the Surveillance & Counter-Surveillance module, providing participants with practical, real-world instruction in identifying and countering hostile surveillance. The module covered:

-Understanding adversary tactics used in surveillance
-Counter-surveillance methods and effective route analysis
-Surveillance Detection Route (SDR) exercises, reinforcing situational awareness and choke-point recognition

“This module is vital for modern executive protection professionals,” said Dozier. “The ability to detect and deter surveillance is the foundation of protecting high-profile individuals. I was honored to see participants apply these techniques in the field, proving their readiness to respond to evolving threats.”

The Dignitary & Executive Protection Specialist Course is GA POST-approved and designed for federal, state, and local law enforcement, corporate security professionals, licensed private investigators, and church security teams. The 7-day, 80-hour program includes classroom instruction, practical field exercises, and capstone evaluations.

Dozier, a former U.S. Army Ranger with over a decade of service in the 75th Ranger Regiment, has built a reputation as a leading voice in executive protection and investigations. Under his leadership, Axios Security Group has become one of the nation’s premier providers of security services, supporting Fortune 500 executives, government officials, and high-value clients across the United States.

For more information about upcoming training opportunities, please visit this link.

Richard Estrada
News Break
+1 800-485-3983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Other

Axios Security Group - Executive Protection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Axios Security Group Leads Surveillance & Counter-Surveillance Training at Executive Protection Specialist Course

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Richard Estrada
News Break
+1 800-485-3983
Company/Organization
Axios Security Group & Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
1775 I St NW
Washington DC, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+1 8004853983
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Axios Security Group is a trusted leader in comprehensive security solutions, offering both physical and digital protection for organizations. With a dedicated team of experts, we create tailored security strategies to safeguard your assets, personnel, and data. Our physical security services range from on-site personal security to cutting-edge surveillance technologies, while our cybersecurity experts provide robust digital defenses, including threat detection and incident response. We collaborate closely with each client to ensure our solutions align with their unique needs, industry regulations, and budgetary constraints.

https://axiossecuritygroup.com/

More From This Author
Axios Security Group Leads Surveillance & Counter-Surveillance Training at Executive Protection Specialist Course
Axios Investigations Firm & Axios Security Group Honored with 2025 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Security
Axios Security Group Executive Protection at UNC Chapel Hill: A Case Study in Commitment, Adaptability, and Trust
View All Stories From This Author