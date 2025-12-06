North Carolina Helene Recovery Surpasses $1 Billion in FEMA Funding as Secretary Noem Announces an Additional $33 Million

More than $1 Billion in FEMA Public Assistance Available; $700 Million of that since President Trump Took Office

WASHINGTON – The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced an additional $33 million for 44 recovery projects across Western North Carolina, continuing the Trump Administration’s commitment to moving Helene funding quickly to communities.

This funding brings the total to more than $1 billion in Public Assistance grants to Western North Carolina communities. This funding is in addition to more than $2 billion in FEMA funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission assignments supporting massive statewide debris clearance since President Trump took office.

“This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across North Carolina, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services,” said Secretary Noem. “North Carolina communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and getting recovery dollars out the door faster. I want to thank Senator Ted Budd, Congressman Chuck Edwards, and Chairman Michael Whatley for their strong advocacy on behalf of North Carolinians.”

Here are some of the notable FEMA grants obligated to the state and communities:

$10.7 million to the City of Asheville for multiple projects including permanent repairs to the Bee Tree Dam and emergency protective measures taken by the city’s Water Resources Department.

$7.4 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs across Alleghany, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, and McDowell counties.

$3.4 million to Avery County for repairs to the senior center and administrative building.

$1.6 million to the Town of Beech Mountain for emergency protective measures taken following Helene, including temporary power to the emergency operations and mass distribution centers.

$1.2 million to the Town of Spruce Pine for repairs to their water and wastewater distribution systems.

$1 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for additional reimbursements for emergency protective measures, including activation for the state's emergency response center critical life-saving public information.

FEMA is reimbursing Helene costs at no less than a 90% federal share, an enhanced level of support reserved for the most significant disasters, through its Public Assistance program which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work.

FEMA has also paid more than $542 million in grants to survivors to directly help families recover.

