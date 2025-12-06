Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,377 in the last 365 days.

ICE Continues Arresting Worst of the Worst in Sanctuary Minneapolis Including Pedophiles, Gang Members, and Drug Traffickers

Sanctuary politicians like Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey prioritize criminal illegal alien gang members, child predators, drug traffickers, and violent thugs over the safety of Americans 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in sanctuary Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge including pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers. 

“This week, ICE launched Operation Metro Surge to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the Minneapolis area. Just this week, ICE arrested pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and violent thugs,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey protected these criminals at the expense of the safety of Americans. President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

The worst of the worst arrested this week include:

WOTW1

Abdi Gelle Mohamed, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor.

WOTW2

Sahal Osman Shidane, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree of a victim 13 to 15 years old.

WOTW3

Andriu Javier Padron-Chacare, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted of theft.

WOTW5

Job Catani Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for domestic assault.

WOTW7

Humberto Disla Sarita, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for conspiracy to import at least 50 kg of cocaine.

WOTW8

Ernesto Vides-Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for driving under the influence and assault.

WOTW9

Mukhtar Mohamed Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for robbery and domestic assault.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICE Continues Arresting Worst of the Worst in Sanctuary Minneapolis Including Pedophiles, Gang Members, and Drug Traffickers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more