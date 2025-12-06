Oak Lawn United Methodist Church Unveils Nativity Installation Honoring Migrant Families Seeking Safety

Installation on the steps of Oak Lawn UMC (Dallas) depicting the holy family in the current conttext of migrant political uncertainty.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church has unveiled a powerful new public installation on its front steps this Advent season—an artistic reimagining of the traditional Nativity that places the Holy Family in the lived reality of thousands of migrants and asylum-seeking families today.The installation invites the Dallas community to see the Christmas story through the eyes of those fleeing violence, poverty, and political instability. Reflecting on the piece, Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, Senior Pastor of Oak Lawn UMC, said, “The Holy Family were migrants seeking safety. In Dallas, many families face the same uncertainty.”By grounding the Nativity in a contemporary humanitarian crisis, the church hopes to spark deeper compassion and honest reflection during the holidays.“At Christmas, we remember that God chooses to be with those the world pushes to the margins,” said Rev. Griffin-Allison. “May this scene call us to make room—in our hearts, in our city, in our policies—for the Christ who comes as an unhoused immigrant child.”Oak Lawn UMC serves as a key community hub for hospitality ministries, including outreach to unsheltered neighbors and support for recently arrived migrant families through Dallas Responds. This installation reflects the congregation’s ongoing commitment to embodying solidarity, justice, and radical welcome.The Nativity will be on display throughout the Advent and Christmas season. Community members are encouraged to visit, take photos, and reflect on how the story of Christ’s birth speaks into the urgent realities facing Dallas today.About Oak Lawn United Methodist ChurchOak Lawn United Methodist Church is a vibrant, LGBTQ+ affirming congregation in the heart of Dallas, committed to welcoming all people with the love of Christ. Rooted in the Methodist tradition, OLUMC lives out its mission: “We amplify God’s love through radical hospitality, serving our neighbors and standing up for justice” — the church is known for inclusive worship, community discipleship, and robust outreach to unsheltered neighbors and newly arriving migrant families. For more than 150 years, OLUMC has been a trusted spiritual home for those seeking compassion, belonging, and a faith that shows up for the community. For more information, visit www.olumc.org

